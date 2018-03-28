If you grew up celebrating Easter, then it is probably one of the major holidays throughout the year for you — after all, it is considered the holiest day of the year in the Catholic and Christian religions. But while Easter is a huge deal in the religious world, it's actually not considered a federal holiday. So, if you're wondering what's open on Easter, especially this year, you might be surprised at how many places you'll be able to go to.

However, while Easter isn't considered a federal holiday, it does always fall on a Sunday, meaning that many businesses are closed anyway. For example, banks and post offices will be closed. Big shopping malls are also usually closed. You'll probably also find that a lot of businesses will have different hours, whether they open a little bit later than normal or close a little bit earlier than normal.

Most chain businesses are open on Easter, but you might find many small businesses or shops closed if they're religious and celebrate the holiday. A lot of restaurants will be open, though — Easter is actually a really popular day of the year to go out to eat, as many people opt to celebrate by going out for brunch or an early dinner.

If you're wondering if you can still shop, grab your morning coffee from Starbucks, head to the grocery store for meal prepping, and maybe grab a bite for dinner, we've got all the information you'll need below. Of course, you'll have to check on any local businesses, but as far as chains go, here's what's open on Easter this year:

Restaurants

Again, Easter Sunday is a big day to go out to eat, so most restaurants will stay open regular hours - in fact, some might even open earlier to accommodate brunch crowds.

Starbucks: The coffee chain will be open all day long, so feel free to grab a pick-me-up latté whenever.

IHOP: If you want to stay casual on Easter, IHOP will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Easter.

Denny's: Denny's will also be open their regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Bob Evans: Bob Evans will be open regular hours on Easter Sunday, and they're also offering a Farmhouse Feast dinner that you can order beforehand and pick up to eat at home.

Panera Bread: Grab a sandwich or salad at any time as Panera Bread will be open regular hours on Easter.

Olive Garden: Want Italian food for Easter? Olive Garden will be open regular hours.

Noodles & Company: Grab a quick bite at this chain that will be open normal hours.

Carraba's Italian Grill: Carraba's will also be open regular hours on Easter.

Chili's: Most Chili's will be open regular hours on Easter.

Applebee's: Most Applebee's locations will be open regular hours on Easter.

LongHorn Steakhouse: LongHorn Steakhouse will be open their regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Outback Steakhouse: The popular Australian steakhouse will be open regular hours.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse: Ruth's Chris is actually opening early for Easter Sunday.

Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse is another chain that is opening earlier than usual on Easter.

Benihana: No surprise here, as they are always open - Benihana offers regular hours on Easter.

Bonefish Grill: If you want seafood, you're in luck: Bonefish Grill will be open regular hours.

Sonic Drive-In: Drive in whenever you want, Sonic will be open their regular hours on Easter.

Shake Shack: Shake Shack is another chain offering their regular hours on Easter.

P.F. Chang's: If you're craving Asian cuisine, P.F. Chang's will be open on Easter.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on Easter Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings: The chain restaurant is open regular hours on Easter.

T.G.I. Friday's: Friday's will also be open regular hours.

Papa John's: You can even get your pizza on, because Papa John's will be open as well.

Retail Stores

You can get a lot of shopping done on Easter Sunday. Just be sure to check with your local shopping mall — sometimes they close.

The Home Depot: Feeling the urge to do some spring cleaning or gardening? Home Depot will be open regular hours.

Lowe's: Not to be outdone, Lowe's will also be open regular hours.

Walmart: Walmart is open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Sears: All Sears stores will be open on Easter Sunday.

Kmart: Kmart also offers their regular hours on Easter.

Apple: All Apple locations will be open regular hours on Easter.

Godiva: Need some last minute chocolate? Most Godiva locations will be open regular hours.

Sephora: Most Sephora stores will also be open regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Old Navy: Most Old Navy stores will be open regular hours.

Grocery Stores

Most grocery stores will stay open regular hours on Easter Sunday, meaning you can run out for a last minute ingredient if needed.,

Whole Foods: Whole Foods locations should all have regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe's will be open their regular Sunday hours on Easter.

ShopRite: ShopRite is another big grocery store that will be open regular hours.

Kroger: Kroger's will also be open regular hours.

Safeway: Safeway will be open their regular hours on Easter Sunday.

It's always better to know before you go, right? Happy shopping!