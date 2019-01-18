On Jan. 21, we collectively honor a hero on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This holiday is dedicated to celebrating Dr. King, a social activist and Baptist minister who helped lead the American civil rights movement until his assassination in 1968. He fought for equality and human rights for African-Americans, and his work helped to bing about legislation like the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. Of course, Dr. King was also known for his famous "I Have A Dream" speech, which he gave during the March on Washington and was a call for peace. It may have taken a long time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to be recognized, but it certainly is now.

This is a federal holiday, and so not everything will be running as usual. You might be wondering what's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day so you have a head's up on what's going on.

After all, it took a while for this holiday to come about, so you would think that everything would be closed! As MLK Day is an official federal holiday, a lot of people will have off on Jan. 21. According to Time, most banks will be closed (ATMs will be open, though), the stock market is closed, the post office will be closed, and most schools are closed. While a lot of businesses choose to close, not all of them do.

Still, even though it's a federal holiday, you'll find that most stores and restaurants will remain open throughout the day, operating on normal business hours despite the significance of the holiday. This means that any shopping or errands you want to get done will most likely get done. Here are a few of the stores that will be open:

Target Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Target is expected to be open normal hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so if you need to spend an unnecessary amount of money, you can do just that.

Starbucks Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images The coffee chain is open, so don't worry: you'll be able to energize with your favorite latte.

Walmart Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Walmart is expected to be open normal hours on Jan. 21, so feel free to head there for all of your shopping needs.

McDonald's and Other Fast Food Restaurants Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Have a craving for McDonald's fries? You can get them on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The chain will be open, as will basically every other fast food restaurant out there.

Costco Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you need to get some serious grocery shopping done, Costco will be open regular hours for you.

Denny's Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Denny's is known for being open all the time, and that won't change on MLK Day. The chain will be operating on normal hours.

CVS and Other Drugstores Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Your doctor's office might be closed on MLK Day, but don't worry: CVS, Rite-Aid, and other drugstores/pharmacies will be open regular hours.

Home Depot Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're looking to check some home improvements items off your to-do list, you can head to Home Depot on Jan. 21.

Dunkin' Donuts Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images Not into Starbucks? Don't worry, Dunkin' Donuts locations will be operating during normal business hous.

Waffle House Jason Davis/Getty Images News/Getty Images The chain restaurant is known for being open 365 days a year, meaning it will be open on MLK Day too.

Applebee's Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're looking for a restaurant, you shouldn't have trouble finding one. Applebee's, and many other fast-casual dining establishments, will be open regular hours.

Grocery Stores Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Grocery shopping won't be a problem on MLK Day. Whole Foods, along with other major grocery stores, will be open normal hours.