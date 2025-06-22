Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, June 22

You may need to buckle down and do a little problem-solving today, as the sun in sensitive Cancer is squaring off with serious and down-to-business Saturn. Egos will get knocked down a peg or two if you bite off more than you can chew, and seeking out shortcuts probably won’t get you where you want to be, either. To turn this corner, step up your discipline and put in the work.

In the evening, the moon enters chatty and multifaceted Gemini, so late-night conversations will flow easily. It’s a great time for a journaling session to map out your manifestations for the week ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Tensions at home could make you feel like you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place today. Approach loved ones with honesty, and take things one step at a time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) When you’re playful with the universe, the universe will be playful back. Embrace life’s unexpected moments today and enjoy the synchronicities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) An invisible tug at your subconscious this morning may transform into a crystal-clear mental revelation by tonight. Let hidden things rise to the surface.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Whether it’s your group chat or book club, one of your social scenes might need some attention today. Be the catalyst for connection and bring people together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s easy to doubt yourself when your goals require a sustained effort, but don’t give up! There’s no need for second-guessing when you’re already halfway there.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Injecting a little adventure into your day today is the perfect way to beat the Sunday scaries. If life offers you an unusual invite, accept the offer.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) There may be some clashes happening in your personal life, but you’ll have to dig beneath the surface if you want to get to the root of things. As above, so below.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Having someone on your team can make all the difference when it comes to facing a challenge. Don’t be too proud to ask for help if you need it today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you want to turn a passion into something bigger, you’ve got to be willing to put in the work. Make a step-by-step plan today that’ll help you achieve your creative goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If drama bubbles up today, try to take a more playful approach. Sometimes channeling your inner flower child can bring you the perfect amount of perspective.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you’re grounded in your truth and secure in your emotional foundations, nothing happening on the outside can shake you. Find your footing today.