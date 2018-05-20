What’s Open On Memorial Day 2018? Here’s Where You’ll Still Be Able To Go During The Three Day Weekend
It's safe to say that the winter has been long. Its practically run over into spring. But we've been #blessed with glimpses of summer and now the cherished season is almost, officially here. Memorial Day marks the beginning of beach days, rosé rooftop evenings and naps in the park. To commemorate the kick-off, as well as honor the soldiers who served the United States, you might want to take the day to go outside and do something. To do so, you should know what's open on Memorial Day 2018. Whether you need more cheddar cheese for the first burgers on the grill, or just want to start AC season in a movie theater, there are plenty of places with open doors.
We all have our own unique style when it comes to Memorial Day Weekend, just as we have our own unique summer style. While some of us turn our backyards into the hottest barbecue joints in town, others like to chill, literally. And that's totally cool.
Thankfully this is not a holiday in which many businesses shutter their doors. It's all about being open, grateful and — culinary wise — making sure your burgers buns remain stocked in your pantry. However, some businesses may be operating on holiday business hours because hey, everyone deserves a day off, especially when it comes to a day of remembrance. According to Holiday Shopping Hours a majority of your favorite casual restaurants, retail and grocery stores will remain open. Thaw your cold, wintery heart and ~open~ yourself to the incoming season.
7-Eleven
Most 7-Eleven branches will be open. Give your local store a call before taking a hike over.
AMC Theaters
Need to stay indoors with some sweet, sweet air conditioning? AMC Theaters are scheduled to be open. Call your theater for movie times.
ACE Hardware
Hardware stores are wonderlands. Whether you need matches or something more heavy duty, you can find what you're looking for at ACE.
The Apple Store
You can still get your Apple fix.
Applebee's
You can still get one of the best grilled cheese sandwiches a fast casual chain produces on Memorial Day if you don't feel like making your own. Call ahead for any special holiday hours.
Arby's
Arby's is slated to be opened on Memorial Day!
Army & Air Force Exchange
Most Army & Air Force Exchange stores are expected to be open on Memorial Day.
Au Bon Pain
It's not wrong to enjoy a croissant on Memorial Day.
Auntie Anne's
Locations may have special holiday hours so call before you go but, let's hear it for pretzels!
Bahama Breeze
Call your Bahama Breeze for more specific holiday hours.
Bailey's Sports Grille
If you don't want to fire up the grill just yet, you won't have to. Bailey's Sports Grille is supposed to be open.
Baja Fresh
Call your local Baja Fresh for holiday hours.
Barnes & Noble
Need a book and can't wait until Tuesday? Most Barnes & Noble stores will be open to help with all your bookworm needs!
Baskin-Robbins
Yes, summer. Yes, ice cream!
Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Shops are expected to be open.
Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Who doesn't enjoy a stroll into the "beyond" at Bed, Bath, and Beyond any day of the year? Good thing most store locations are expected to be open on Memorial Day.
Ben & Jerry's
I vote yes for the double scoop.
Benihana
Call your go to location to see if there are any special holiday hours.
Bertucci's
Special holiday hours may apply.
Best Buy
Most Best Buy locations will be open.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
In case you don't want to fire up the grill.
Black Angus Steakhouse
If you want a steak and not a burger, most Black Angus Steakhouses will be open.
Bloomingdale's
Call your local Bloomingdale's for holiday hours. And then shop for summer shoes.
Boston Market
Mashed potatoes for everyone!
Buffalo Wild Wings
Most Buffalo Wild Wing locations will be open.
Burger King
Most locations will be open.
California Pizza Kitchen
Get your pizza!
Caribou Coffee
Fuel up for Memorial Day weekend and on Memorial Day itself with Caribou Coffee.
Carrabba's Italian Grill
Feast your eyes on the open locations of Carrabba's Italian Grill.
Carvel Ice Cream
More ice cream. Because you can never have too much ice cream.
Champs Sports
Most Champs will be open for Memorial Day.
The Cheesecake Factory
Did someone say cheesecake? The extensive menu is all yours at most locations open for Memorial Day.
Chili's
Most locations will be open.
Chipotle Mexican Grill
If you're all about the burrito bowl life, you won't have to skip a day without it as most Chipotle locations will be open on Memorial Day.
Chuck E. Cheese's
Most locations will be open.
Cinemark Theaters
Enjoy a movie or a double feature in the air conditioned theaters on Memorial Day.
Cinnabon
Those with a sweet tooth will get to enjoy cinnabons on Memorial Day.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Most locations will be open so you can get your coffee.
Cold Stone Creamery
EVEN. MORE. ICE. CREAM.
Cosi
You can cozy up to most Cosi locations on Memorial Day.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Check your local store for holiday hours.
CVS Pharmacy
Most CVS Pharmacies will be open for you to pick up that prescription and stock up on some sunscreen all at once!
Dairy Queen
Keep the ice cream coming.
Denny's
Most Denny's locations will be open.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Need to pick up a basketball? Most Dick's Sporting Goods will be open.
Dollar General
Most Dollar General stores will be open.
Dollar Tree
Most Dollar Tree stores will be open.
Domino's Pizza
Memorial Day can include pizza.
Dunkin' Donuts
It's always a good idea to have a donut.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries
If you're looking for a burger but don't want to fire up the grill, most Five Guys locations will be open on Memorial Day.
Friendly's
How ~friendly~ of Friendly's to be open for Memorial Day!
Giant Food
Most Giant locations will be open.
Guitar Center
In case anyone wants to burst into song, most Guitar Center locations will be open on Memorial Day.
Haagen-Dazs
Yes, more ice cream.
Harveys Supermarket
Need any hot dog buns? Head to Harveys Supermarket locations, but call your local store for special holiday hours information.
The Home Depot
Most Home Depot locations will be open.
HomeGoods
In case you need some fancy plates at the last minute, most HomeGoods stores should be open.
IHOP
Pancakes. Always a good idea.
IKEA
Most IKEA locations should be open. Check in with your local store for holiday hours.
In-N-Out Burger
The grills will be on at most In-N-Out Burger locations.
Jamba Juice
With all the barbecue meals going around, you might want to stick to something more fruit forward. Most Jamba Juice locations will be open.
KMart
Most KMart locations will be open.
Kohl's
Most Kohl's locations will be open.
Krispy Kreme
Call your local Krispy Kreme for any special holiday hours.
Lone Star Steakhouse
If you'd rather steaks than hamburgers, Lone Star Steakhouse will be open.
Lowe's
Want to the Lowe's down? Most Lowe's locations will be open on Memorial Day.
Macy's
Most Macy's locations will be open.
Marshalls
Spending the day off to shop? Most Marshalls locations will be open.
Michaels
Arts & crafts projects in the works? Michaels will be open!
Modell's
Most Modell's locations will be open.
Morton's Steakhouse
Most Morton's Steakhouse locations will be open.
Office Depot
If you're in need of folders and staples, most Office Depot locations will be open.
P.F. Chang's
Most P.F. Chang's locations will be open.
Panera Bread
Check in with your local Panera Bread for holiday hours.
Petco
For all your pet needs, Petco will be open.
Pier 1 Imports
Feeling the urge the spruce up your outdoor vibe? Visit Pier 1 Imports on Memorial Day. Most locations will be open.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Sandwiches, anyone?!
Publix
If you need to stock up on chips and chips and more chips, most Publix locations will be open.
Red Lobster
Most Red Lobster locations will be open.
Ruby Tuesday
Most Ruby Tuesday locations will be open.
Safeway
Get all your condiment needs at Safeway.
ShopRite
Grocery stores are crucial to have open on Memorial Day.
Staples
Most Staples locations will be open.
Starbucks
Rest assured you can go into Monday with your venti frappuccino.
T.G.I.Friday's
Most T.G.I.Friday's locations will be open.
Target
I bet the Target Lady is stoked that most Target locations will be open on Memorial Day.
Trader Joe's
Most Trader Joe's locations will be open on Memorial Day.
Walmart
Most Walmart locations will be open.
Wawa
Get in touch with your local Wawa for holiday hours.
Wegmans
Most Wegmans will be open.
Whole Foods Market
For all the goods you think you might need to complete your Memorial Day, most Whole Foods Market locations will be open.