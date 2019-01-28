Fans of '00s reality television will be spoiled for choice in 2019 with the return of MTV's The Hills, and of course Channel 4's Shipwrecked, which last graced our screens seven years ago. The rebooted reality-competition series will once again welcome two teams of young, disconcertingly attractive castaways to separate islands nestled within the South Pacific. But what's the prize for Shipwrecked 2019?

Well it looks as if sunbathing on a remote island for a couple of months certainly pays off, as the winning team will walk away with a whopping £50,000, reports the Radio Times. In order to bag the all-important prize, the two competing teams (or "tribes") — known as the Tigers and the Sharks — must battle it out to win over the new arrivals, each of whom arrive gradually throughout the duration of the series. The team that manages to attract the most islanders by the end of their time in paradise will be crowned Shipwrecked champions.

The revived reality series will air on E4, instead of Channel 4, this time around, and, although fans of the original are gagging for it's glorious comeback, no official start date has been announced. However, Channel 4 have confirmed that a 15-part series is on it's way and, according to OK!, the show will arrive on the in early 2019.

E4 on YouTube

The cast of the upcoming series has also been kept tightly under wraps, however, the narrator of Shipwrecked 2019 has been revealed. As reported by Channel 4, Capital FM presenter, and ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant Vick Hope will narrate the show. In a statement about her new voice-over gig, Hope said:

"I'm chuffed to be voicing the all new series of Shipwrecked. I was such a fan of the show back in the day on T4, and my friends and I would be so invested in all the tribal twists and turns on Shark and Tiger Island, so it’s a real honour to get to have the first sneak peek at winter's hottest reality show. There are some amazing characters, epic bombshells and lovely waves of nostalgia ahead."

According to the Radio Times, actor Craig Kelly, known for his portrayal of Luke Strong in Coronation Street, narrated the series during Shipwrecked's original run.

Excitement for show's revival is being shared by longtime Shipwrecked fans all over social media.

And, as well as fans, there's another person looking forward to the new series. Controller of E4 Karl Warner said:

"Shipwrecked changed the game, and we're very excited about the new series that confidently shakes up reality TV once again," and added "Thanks to the amazing creative team behind the camera, a diverse cast of characters and the brilliant talents of Vick Hope, the new series has all the ingredients for a fresh blast of sunshine and surprises to kick off a hugely exciting year ahead on E4."

Despite not knowing much about an exact launch date, Shipwrecked is confirmed to be kicking off sometime in the next couple of months, and I for one cannot wait to sit back, relax, and enjoy the sun-kissed shenanigans of this year's castaways. Bring it on.