Following the show's recent celebrity spin-off, The X Factor is back once again, and will this time focus on discovering the next big British pop band. Hoping to recapture the success of Little Mix and One Direction, Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger will set out to form what could be the show's latest chart-topping group. But what's the prize on The X Factor: The Band?

As it stands, there doesn't appear to be confirmation in regards to the show's grand prize. I have reached out to ITV for comment, and will update with any new information the minute it becomes available. However, given the recent comments made my Simon Cowell himself, its likely the winning band will bag themselves a record deal with the music mogul. According to The Sun, Cowell explained how he is hoping to mirror the worldwide domination of K-Pop, and revealed that The X Factor: The Band is "more than winning a record contract, it's starting a new music wave."

This latest ITV spin-off will replace the previously planned X Factor All Stars, and as the Radio Times reports, Cowell was forced to bring forward his group-centric edition of the hit competition show. The long-serving TV judge arrived at the decision following the announcement of Little Mix’s upcoming BBC series The Search — which is scheduled to begin airing in 2020. Cowell then explained how The Band was already in the works before news of the BBC's equivalent broke, and went on to reveal that he "would rather" pip Little Mix to the post, and allow The X Factor to take on the format first.

ITV on YouTube

However, the last minute schedule change means viewers can expect a significantly shorter series than they're used to, because the newest X Factor spin-off will conclude less than a week after its debut. According to the Metro, Cowell's latest talent search will air on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in the week commencing December 9 — with the grand finale scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 15.

So, during what promises to be a short but sweet series, fans can look forward to different take on the classic TV format, and you can catch the first episode tonight at 8.30 p.m. on ITV1.