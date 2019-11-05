What's Under $20 & Legitimately Awesome? These 37 Things On Amazon

I've always been more of a "glass half-empty" type of person. That's not to say that I walk around with a scowl on my face — but more often than not, I wake up on the wrong side of the bed. What can I say? I'm not a morning person either. But when it comes to looking at all the shockingly cool products available on Amazon, there isn't a thing in the world that could turn this smile into a frown.

But it's not enough to just be cool If you're really trying to get my blood pumping, it also has to be useful, and ideally under $20. Sure, I enjoy a good throw pillow the same as the next person, but it's nothing to write home about. On the other hand, the blackout curtains I've included in this list are not only wrinkle-free, but they even help insulate your home so you save money on utilities — meaning that is something worth its cost in postage. Along with the Bluetooth headphones that can run for up to 18 hours and the whitening pen that gets your teeth up to eight shades whiter, of course.

Whether you're looking for kitchen storage solutions that are shockingly clever, or just a fun impulse-buy that won't break the bank, there are tons of items on Amazon to choose from.

1. The Blackout Curtains That Help Save You Money On Utilities NICETOWN Blackout Curtains $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do they completely block out any outside light so that you can sleep easier, but these blackout curtains are also thermally-insulated, which helps keep out the summer heat or wintertime cold. They're wrinkle-free, plus each order comes with two panels. They're available in too many colors to list here, and the grommet top allows them to easily glide back and forth without any snagging.

2. A Pack Of Hair Towels Made From Super-Plush Microfiber Duomishu Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does the microfiber used to make these hair towel wraps feel incredibly soft on your skin, but it's also able to absorb more water than cotton, which means they can also help your hair dry faster. Allowing your hair to dry naturally by using these towels is a great way to avoid breakage or frizz, too. This two-pack is great — throw one in the washing machine while you're using the other one.

3. The Bluetooth Headphones With An 18-Hour Battery Mpow Bluetooth Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If AirPods aren't your jam but you still want to go wireless — why not try an over-the-ear option like these Bluetooth headphones? The battery can last for up to 18 hours when fully charged, and in the event it dies, there's also a port where you can plug in an audio cable to keep the music going. Each order also comes with a bag, and the built-in microphone lets you answer calls without using your hands.

4. A Teeth-Whitening Pen That's Safe For Sensitive Mouths AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're trying to get rid of coffee, tea or wine — over 1,900 Amazon reviewers can attest that this whitening pen will get the job done. Each pen has approximately 20 uses in it, and they're able to get your teeth up to eight shades whiter. They're safe for sensitive mouths as well as daily use, plus the natural mint flavor leaves you feeling fresh.

5. The Chemical-Free Way To Get Rid Of Stubborn Blackheads VOYOR Blackhead Vacuum $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're trying to find an alcohol- and chemical-free way to get rid of stubborn blackheads, why not give this blackhead vacuum a try? There are three different suction levels to choose from depending on how deep the blackhead is, and each order comes with four suction heads — and one is even specifically for sensitive skin. The battery is rechargeable so you won't have to worry about buying replacements, plus you can even use it to shrink your pores.

6. A Dish Drying Rack That Collapses Down For Easy Storage PREPWORKS Over-The-Sink Dish Drainer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to hold eight plates as well as multiple utensils and silverware, this dish drying rack sets itself apart from the competition by fitting overtop your sink so that you'll never have to clean another drip board. It collapses down to just a third of its size so that it's easy to tuck away into storage, plus the arm on the side extends so that it can fit a variety of sinks.

7. The Gym Bag That's Large Enough To Be An Airplane Carry-On DALIX Gym Bag $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Most gym bags aren't large enough that they can hold all the clothes you'll need for an extended stay, whereas this gym bag features an extra-large main compartment, two side pockets, as well as a front compartment for even more storage. It's available in a variety of colors so that it's easy to match your style, plus it works great as a dirty laundry bag in your main suitcase.

8. A Wallet That Keeps Your Information Safe From Electronic Pickpockets Travelambo RFID-Blocking Wallet $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Speaking of travel, make sure your sensitive credit card information is safe no matter where you go by using this RFID-blocking wallet. Not only will it block electronic pickpockets from accessing your data, but it also has 18 slots for your credit cards, as well as two zippered pockets where you can keep cash, loose change, or even your cell phone. It's made from high-quality vegan leather, plus the cover is completely dust-proof.

9. The Mop And Broom Holder That Won't Let Your Handles Slide Out Champ Grip Mop And Broom Holder $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Plenty of mop and broom holders allow your handles to slide out over time, whereas this one is not only guaranteed not to allow any sliding, but it's also able to hold up to 11 handles at once. It comes with all the screws and anchors you'll need to mount it into your wall, plus it even comes with a few extra in case you need them. It's sturdy as well as weatherproof, and it works great in garages, laundry rooms, kitchens, or anywhere else inside your home.

10. A Wristband That Holds Onto Your Nuts And Bolts So You Don't Have To Magband Magnetic Wristband $10 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be easy to lose track of your nuts, bolts, screws, and other small items while you're tackling a DIY project, so make sure none of them get lost by using this magnetic wristband. It's made from lightweight, breathable material, and the 10 magnets on the inside are super-strong so that none of your bits wiggle loose while you work.

11. The Thermometer That Lets You Take A Reading From A Safe Distance Etekcity Infrared Thermometer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're trying to find the precise temperature of your BBQ, or if you think your car might be running a little too hot, use this infrared thermometer to take an accurate reading from a safe distance. It's able to reach all the way from -58 degrees up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit, and the LCD screen has a backlight so that it's easy to read when you're in the dark.

12. A Pack Of Silicone Scrubbers That Can Do Practically Anything Zintak Silicone Scrubber (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon You can use these silicone scrubbers for everything and I'm really not kidding — use it on your face as a exfoliator or in the kitchen to help get rid of dirt and grime from your pots (it's a three-pack, so they don't have to be the same one). They take the place of a loofah or body scrubber in the shower, and since the silicone is naturally heat-resistant, they can even be used as pot grippers or trivets. The bristles help prevent any items you grab with them from slipping, and the built-in loop lets you hang them to dry.

13. The Phone Kickstand That's Compatible With Magnetic Car Mounts FITFORT Phone Kickstand $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed so that it works universally across all smartphones, this stainless steel phone kickstand lets you prop up your phone so you can watch videos or hold onto your phone with a sturdier hand. Unlike other phone kickstands, this one is compatible with magnetic phone mounts so that you won't need to remove it in order to mount your phone.

14. A Clip-On Strainer That Helps Prevent Any Accidental Spillage AUOON Clip-On Strainer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Pouring your food into a strainer is an easy way to wind up with wasteful spillage, whereas this strainer clips onto your pots and pans so that your ingredients stay safe. It's made from food-safe silicone that's also heat-resistant so you don't have to worry about it melting under high temperatures, plus it can also be attached to large and small bowls alike. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that "it's much easier to use than a regular colander."

15. The Essential Oil Diffuser That Doesn't Require Any Water Weljoy Waterless Diffuser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon No one likes spilling their diffuser water, so why not try a waterless diffuser like this one? All you have to do is put a few drops of your favorite essential oil into the grooves, then let it run using the rechargeable battery or USB cable. It's able to run for up to 5.5 hours depending on the setting you're using, plus it runs at a super-quiet level so you won't disturb others.

16. A Lid That'll Fit On Practically Any Pot Or Pan You Have Ecolution Universal Lid $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of having to sort through all your lids in search of the one that'll fit, try downsizing to this universal lid. This lid is designed to fit on cookware ranging from 9.5 inches all the way up to 12 inches, plus it'll fit overtop pots, pans, skillets, stock pots, cast iron pans, and more. The transparent top makes it easy to see how far along your meal is without letting out all the steam, plus the high-quality tempered glass is durable.

17. The Jar Opener Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Kichwit Jar Opener $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but this jar opener also features a solid plastic handle that won't snap under pressure. The teeth on the inside of this opener grab the edges of stubborn lids so that they're easy to twist open using the handle, and it's particularly great for people with arthritis or limited mobility in their hands. As an added bonus, each order also comes with a free bottle opener keychain.

18. A Pen That Doubles As A Versatile Screwdriver For DIY Projects JASON YUEN Screwdriver Pen (2-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of picking up an entire tool kit for the odd job around the house, save yourself some money by using this screwdriver pen instead. This pen works as a flathead Philips screwdriver, there's also a bubble level on the side, and there's ruler markings so that you don't have to go searching for a measuring tape. Each order comes with five extra ink refills, and it's ergonomically designed for both left- and right-handed people.

19. The Stick-On Wallet That's Compatible With Practically Any Phone Agentwhiteusa Cell Phone Wallet $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from high-quality, anti-slip material that won't let your credit cards fall out, this stick-on wallet is designed to work with practically any smartphone that has a flat back. It's a great way to lighten the load in your wallet so that it's not bulging with cards and IDs, plus it won't lose its shape over time. You can store up to five credit cards in it, and there would still be room for extra cash.

20. A Gua Sha Set Made From 100% Real Jade Stone Matykos Gua Sha Set $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it made from 100% real jade stone, but this gua sha set is also an easy, chemical-free way to get rid of puffy, tired eyes. Unlike other rollers, this one is made from zinc alloy that's resistant to rust, plus it won't squeak as you roll it all over your face. You can use this gua sha set on your legs, arms, thighs, or anywhere else on your body you'd like to reduce inflammation, and each order comes with an E-book to help get you started.

21. The Device That Helps You Cook Delicious Bacon In The Microwave Camerons Products Microwave Bacon Cooker $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Cooking bacon in the microwave generally ends in a greasy mess, whereas this bacon cooker collects all the grease so that your microwave stays clean. This cooker holds your bacon above the grease so that you can repurpose it later for frying if you want, and the plastic is heat-resistant so that you won't have to worry about it melting. It only takes one minute per slice of bacon, and over 1,300 Amazon reviewers rated it either four- or five-stars.

22. A Makeup Organizer That Rotates For Added Storage Space Miserwe Makeup Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If your vanity is a cluttered mess of creams, lotions, foundation, powders, and more, try using this makeup organizer to get it all sorted. Unlike competing organizers, this one rotates so that you have even more storage space to work with, and the shelves are adjustable. The transparent design looks great paired with any decor style, plus there are zero tools required for assembly.

23. The Face Scrub That's Chock-Full Of Nourishing Minerals SKIN FOOD Black Sugar Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it great for exfoliating away dead skin from your face, but this black sugar mask is also chock-full of nourishing minerals. The sugar granules gently cleanse pores (and clear up blackheads) without irritating your skin, plus you only need to wear it for up to 15 minutes in order to experience the full benefits. One Amazon reviewer even noted that "it has a light citrus scent" that "smells delicious."

24. A Magnetic Eyelash Kit That's Easier To Use Than Traditional Lash Adhesive Aroamas Magnetic Eyelash Kit $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Traditional eyelash glue can be difficult to use without practice, and even with practice, it can quickly get messy — unlike this magnetic eyelash kit. Not only does the magnetic eyeliner make it easy to hide the lash band, but the lashes themselves have a natural look and they're so much easier to apply than glue-on versions. It also comes with an applicator.

25. The Splatter Guard Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone Norpro Splatter Screen $18 | Amazon See On Amazon No one likes having hot oil splatter onto their skin, so keep yourself safe when frying food by using this splatter guard. This guard is made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's naturally antibacterial. It won't stain or retain any funky odors since it's non-porous, plus it's designed to fit most pots, bowls, and pans.

26. A Cupholder That Lets You Drink Wine In The Tub SipCaddy Bath Cupholder $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to relax after a stressful day, why not take a soak in the tub and use this cupholder to enjoy a glass of wine while you're at it? This cupholder is designed to hold wine glasses, plastic bottles, cups, and more — plus, the high-quality suction cup is strong enough that it can hold up to 7 pounds. It's made from recyclable ABS plastic, and it even makes a great gift.

27. The Handy Little Hook Where You Can Hang Your Glasses Readerest Eyeglass Holder $10 | Amazon See It On Amazon Just attach this convenient little hook to your shirt using the included magnets, and works as an easy place to hang your eyeglasses. You can also use this hook to hold your earbuds, sunglasses, or even your ID badge at work, and its sleek design matches seamlessly with whatever you're wearing that day. It was even featured on Shark Tank.

28. A Tray That Helps Your Frozen Food Defrost Rapidly Erad Defrosting Tray (2-Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Few things in life are more annoying than realizing you didn't take anything out of the freezer for dinner, so why not use this rapid defrosting tray and never have that problem again? Each order comes with two (one large and one small) — plus, they're made from super-strong aluminum that won't easily warp. They also come with a pair of tongs you can use to keep your hands clean from the bacteria in raw food, and the bonus cleaning brush is a nice touch.

29. The Hook That Keeps Your Headphones Safe From Damage Elevation Lab Headphone Hook $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Leaving your headphones out on your desk is an easy way to accidentally knock them over, whereas using this headphone hook is an even easier way to keep them safe from damage. Each order comes with super-sticky 3M adhesive that makes it easy to install underneath your desk, and it's so sturdy that it can even hold up to two pairs. It's an easy way to free up space on your desk, plus this hook is also made from durable silicone.

30. A Vegetable Spiralizer With A Removable Storage Container Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This vegetable spiralizer is an easy way to turn potatoes, beets, sweet potatoes, and squash into beautiful noodles — and this version even comes with an attached storage container. It's made from durable ABS plastic that's completely BPA-free, and there are three blades to choose from when preparing your meals: thin, medium, and a thicker ribbon style. The non-slip finger guard keeps your hands safe from any accidental nicks, plus it easily disassembles for the dishwasher.

31. The Eyeglass Cleaner Kit That's Completely Alcohol-Free Koala Lifestyle Eyeglass Cleaner Kit $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is the cleaning solution 100% alcohol- and ammonia-free, but each bottle in this eyeglass cleaning kit has enough for up to 350 sprays — so it will last a really long time. The cleaning cloth is incredibly soft and dense so that they can get dirt and grime off of practically any type of glass, and the cleaning solution produces streak-free results. You can also use this kit on camera lenses, and it'll even work on laptop screens.

32. A Motion-Activated Night Light That Illuminates Your Toilet Bowl LumiLux Toilet Light $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of stubbing your toes whenever you get up to use the bathroom at night, try using this toilet night light to help illuminate your way. It's made with a built-in motion sensor so that it only turns on when someone is in the room, and there are 16 different colors to choose from, as well as a rotating carousel option so that you can enjoy them all.

33. An LED Light That Helps Illuminate Your Outlets SnapPower LED Outlet Light $19 | Amazon See On Amazon All you have to do is snap it onto your outlet plate, and this outlet light makes for an easy way to illuminate dark hallways at night, or even as a night light. The brightness is adjustable depending on your preferences, and it blends right into the plate so that it's hardly noticeable. As an added bonus, the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

34. The Device That Seals Your Plastic Bags Shut So Your Snacks Stay Fresh Shenidian Bag Sealer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're tired of your snacks going stale once the bag has been opened, try sealing it shut using this bag sealer. This sealer is designed to work with snack bags, pet food, as well as other PVC material, and it only takes about one minute in order to seal your bag closed. It's made from high-quality ABS plastic, and it's an easy way to help save yourself money on groceries.

35. A Pair Of Sliders That Give You A Complete Workout At Home Iron Core Fitness Sliders (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Gym memberships can be expensive, whereas a pair of these sliders are an incredible bargain at only $6. You can use these sliders to train your core, chest, thighs, and more, plus they're designed to work on all types of surfaces — including carpet, laminate, wood, and tile. Their compact size makes it easy to take them with you while traveling, and each order comes with access to video workout guides to help get you started.

36. The Hamburger Press Made From Heavy-Duty Aluminum Weston Burger Press $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas most burger presses are made from flimsy plastic, this burger press is made from heavy-duty aluminum that won't warp under heavy pressure. You can also use this press to make stuffed burgers, crab cakes, sausage patties, and more, plus the spring on the inside lets the top pop back up immediately after your burger has been formed. But the biggest selling point? It's an easy way to make sure your burgers are consistent so that they all cook at the same rate.