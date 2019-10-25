What's Under $20 & Legitimately Awesome? These 38 Things On Amazon

I've always been more of a "glass half-empty" type of person. That's not to say that I walk around with a scowl on my face — but more often than not, I wake up on the wrong side of the bed. What can I say? I'm not a morning person either. But when it comes to looking at all the shockingly cool products available on Amazon, there isn't a thing in the world that could turn this smile into a frown.

But it's not enough to just be cool If you're really trying to get my blood pumping, it also has to be useful, and ideally under $20. Sure, I enjoy a good throw pillow the same as the next person, but it's nothing to write home about. On the other hand, the blackout curtains I've included in this list are not only wrinkle-free, but they even help insulate your home so you save money on utilities — meaning that is something worth its cost in postage. Along with the Bluetooth headphones that can run for up to 18 hours and the whitening pen that gets your teeth up to eight shades whiter, of course.

Whether you're looking for kitchen storage solutions that are shockingly clever, or just a fun impulse-buy that won't break the bank, there are tons of items on Amazon to choose from.