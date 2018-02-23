Of all the relationships on The Bachelor Winter Games, this is one fans never expected to go the distance. After getting eliminated pretty early in the season, it seemed like Clare and Benoit were done for good, but now, as we saw on the after show, they're engaged. So when are Clare and Benoit getting married after Bachelor Winter Games? It's impossible not to be curious about the answer to that question.

Being that they're from two different countries (Canada and America, duh), getting married is kind of important if they want to have a future together. During the Winter Games reunion, the show ended with Benoit's proposal, so there wasn't much time for Clare and Benoit to discuss their future plans. And even if they had, it's not like they would have had an answer to that question, anyway — being that they just got engaged, there's a very good chance that they wouldn't have decided on a wedding date (or month... or season) right that very second.

Take a minute to absorb this new information. Clare and Benoit, who broke up on last week's episode, are now planning to spend the rest of their lives together... and Clare's going to have to go shopping for a wedding dress really soon. Does it matter that we don't know the exact date they're getting married? And then, the better question: Could anyone possibly have predicted this? No, because it all happened off camera, inconveniently enough for those of us who have waited so long to see Clare get her happy ending.

They may not have seemed like the perfect couple in the beginning... especially since Benoit's feelings for Clare were so much stronger than what she felt for him when they were in Vermont. But when he left the show after finding out that they just weren't connecting the way they should have, he was absolutely crushed, making it impossible for fans not to root for him. Finding out that he and Clare eventually ended up finding their way back to each other is so much sweeter because of that.

And, of course, the speech Benoit gave during his proposal didn't hurt, either. He said:

"The first time I met you, I didn't believe in love at first sight. I was shocked. You're the strongest woman I've ever met, and I know you've been through a lot... We'll be a lot stronger together. You never give up on love, and this is best thing about you. I would never, ever give up on you. I feel like there is someone up there watching us, and he'd agree with what I'm about to do."

With that kind of proposal, don't be surprised if they're walking down the aisle sooner rather than later.

Of course, the next question that comes after their wedding date is definitely whether or not this wedding is going to be broadcast. After following along with Clare's story for so long now, it would only be right if the rest of us got to see the happy ending too, right? Besides, now that Benoit is spoken for, it's not like that precious man can ever be a Bachelor in America (or any other country, really). We need to see more of him!

After Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor, and now Bachelor Winter Games, Clare has made it so clear how important finding the right person and starting her life with that person is to her. It's so wonderful to see it happen and live happily ever after. So many congrats to Clare and Benoit. They totally deserve all the good things in the world.