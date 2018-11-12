Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary x birthday celebration continues in the most amazing ways. In addition to several fashion collabs that have happened throughout the year, this beloved Disney character has inspired a sophisticated and incredibly wearable beauty capsule. The Mickey Mouse x Dose of Colors makeup collection drops on Monday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m PT via the Dose of Colors site. It's the most glam and grown up Mickey makeup range yet.

The collection is comprised of a six-pan eyeshadow palette. It's packed with rich 'n' velvet mattes and shimmery shades — all in buildable tones. The palette includes a peachy highlighter with Mickey Mouse's silhouette stamped into the product itself.

The palette is the centerpiece of the set and it's full of neutrals that allow you to create a strong smoky eye. It can take you from day to night — thanks to the easily pairable and pile on-worthy shades. You can build coverage and color — go forth and smoke out those peepers.

The palette also features a winking Mickey on the outer shell. Eep, it's too cute.

Mickey Mouse x Dose of Colors also features three special edition lip glosses, which also come in neutral shades and in glittery and opaque textures. Mickey's ears are featured on the caps, which is a super subtle but cute touch.

Courtesy of Dose of Colors

Lastly, the suite of products includes three Lip It Up Satin Lipsticks, which come in both bold and soft shades and boast Mickey's silhouette on the slanted bullet tips. Those are almost too cute to use. ALMOST.

The black and gold packaging is so celebratory. Mickey's head and ears are instantly recognizable but not overpowering. The design is whimsical, playful, and simple.

This color story is all about rich, warm, and looks-good-on-everyone neutrals. You cannot go wrong with any item in this collection — especially if you are a diehard Disney-phile.

Your lips and your lids will be well represented by this assortment of products. Dose of Colors is known for quality and intensely pigmented offerings. If you've not yet tried the brand, there's no better time to get acquainted like the present and with these products.

There may only be six pans of eyeshadow but the possibilities and the color combos are endless. You can pair one or two hues or mix and match all six for a custom eye look. You can rock a different eye style on the daily with this perfectly portable, $39 palette. It can and will take you through the holiday season.

Those swatches, though. The earthy colors appear to be velvet AF and avail themselves of smoking and smudging. Those names, though. They totally fit the Disney x Mickey Mouse aesthetic and will introduce a little more fun into your A.M. makeup routine.

You can layer the $17 lippies for extra depth and dimension.

Here's another up close and personal look at the $17 Lip Stains. You could attempt to do an ombre look by pairing the hue in the middle and the one on the right. Or rock that vampy, glorious red a la carte. The Mouse Ear silhouette will disappear with one swipe — but the color payoff and texture will be worth messing up the graphic.

The highlighter lives in the rectangular pan on the far right of the palette. You can use it to highlight your fave facial features or as a wash of color on the lid. Or pop into the tear duct area for a little unexpected shimmer and sparkle.

It's totally acceptable to want to scoop up all of these products.

Here's a little inspo for using Mickey Mouse x Dose of Colors.

And here's a little more inspiration.

Why not enjoy another look at Mickey Mouse x Dose of Colors IRL and on an actual model?

There are so many stunning color combos in this small but focused collection. Good luck grabbing some of the products before they sell out — since that seems inevitable.

It's Mickey's anniversary yet he and the Disney-powers-that-be keep on giving to fans with collabs such as this.