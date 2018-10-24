Disney diehards don't have to search far and wide — at all — to find accessories or apparel boasting their favorite characters from the Walt Disney universe. Disney merch and Disney collabs are everywhere. From Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who are celebrating their 90th anniversary to the creepy cool creatures of The Nightmare Before Christmas to the adjacent Star Wars galaxy, there is a wealth of Disney designs for your OOTD and to Disney-fiy your personal style.

It's a difficult task to sift through all of the Disney "stuff" available for the taking and accessorizing and to make a choice about what to buy without going broke.

There's the Snow White x Besame makeup collection, which includes cute and totable makeup bags and the loveliest vintage scarf. There is the TOMS x Disney Princess shoes and sun-and-eyeglasses range, which is enjoying a holiday reprise with some new products as part of the Extra Magical Capsule.

There is also the Disney x Vans clothing and footwear capsule and the Kate Spade New York bag collection that is only available at Disney Parks.

In order to help you prioritize, these 11 Disney accessories are the most wearable and stylish. They will satisfy the most diehard Disney fans. They will also add a dose of cuteness and fun to the OOTD of even the most casual fan.

1. Vans x Disney Slip-On Sneakers

Vans x Disney Classic Slip-On Sneakers $65 Vans The Vans x Disney collection is extensive, including backpacks and shirts. But it's these classic slip-on kicks that are the key component of the assortment. The checker print is enhanced by the punk rock versions of Mickey and Minnie as they rock a leather jacket and red lips, respectively.

2. Kate Spade x Disney Parks Bags

3. Danielle Nicole x Peter Pan Travel Bag

Danielle Nicole x Disney Peter Pan Travel Bag $138 Danielle Nicole Designer Danielle Nicole has created a whole range of Disney-inspired bags. This weekender pays homage to Peter Pan. It's a chic, leather-look, top-handle bag with a golden design that displays one's love of Disney in a subtle but beautiful way. There are plenty of others to shop on the site.

4. RockLove x Snow White

Disney x RockLove Poison Apple Necklace $99 RockLove RockLove has done several Disney-themed jewelry collections. There are Snow White, Alice in Wonderland, and 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' ranges, all of which focus on the Disney dark side. The pieces are affordable, wearable, and are a lovely take on the iconic characters, villains, and fairytales. This Poison Apple necklace is a must own for any fans of Snow White lore.

‌5. RockLove x A Nightmare Before Christmas

‌6. Swarovski Mickey + Minnie Bracelet

Swarovski Mickey & Minnie Bracelet $79 Swarovski Mickey Mouse’s 90th anniversary has dominated 2018 — rightfully so. This gold-plated Swarovski bracelet boasts the entwined silhouettes of Minnie and Mickey. It's romantic, understated, and playful. Anyone who adores the love story of this long-term supercouple will want to rock this on their wrist.

‌7. Swarovski Mickey + Minnie Earrings

Mickey & Minnie Pierced Earrings $59 Swarovski If you prefer subtlety with your jewelry and your Disney adoration, this pair of black and gold post earrings is calling your name. It's a simple silhouette of Mickey's instantly recognizable head and ears.

8. Besame Cosmetics x Snow White Apple Blossom Scarf

Besame Cosmetics x Snow White Apple Blossom Scarf $30 Besame Cosmetics To celebrate the 80th anniversary of 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' Besame Cosmetics created a collection inspired by the original artwork and color palette of the film. The Snow White Apple Blossom Scarf is light, silky, and the pattern is visible on both sides. Wear it around your neck, your wrist, your waist, or head.

9. Beats x Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Edition Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $330 Beats Headphones are like an accessory for musicphiles and artists. These on-ear wireless headphone features Mickey Mouse striking dat pose. The 'phones also come with a custom felt case inspired by the materials from Mickey Mouse ear hats. There's also a collectible 90th Anniversary pin and decal sticker so you can Disney-fy your jacket and your MacBook Pro.

10. TOMS x Disney Snow White Sneakers

11. TOMS x Disney Silver Glitter Cinderella Sneakers

Go forth and accessorize in Disney style — from the top of your head to your toes.