In middle school or high school, there were some brands that it felt like everyone had. Delia, Limited Too, and Gap conjure up images of old school catalogues and birthday wishlists. Now, Forever 21 x K-Swiss is coming to bring back on those feels with one of those old school brands you'll always remember.

The Forever 21 x K-Swiss collection embraces everything that you remember of the brand in middle school. From the red, white, and blue color scheme to the preppy-inspired pieces, it's basically like those 90s-era pieces got a modern makeover and a perfect price tag.

The new collection is perfectly timed for back to school season and embraces the preppy meets sporty vibes of the original K-Swiss pieces. Inside the Forever 21 collaboration, fans of both brands will find tennis-inspired skirts and tanks, windbreakers suits (yes, really), classic joggers, cable knit sweaters, and more modern pieces like cropped tees and bike shorts.

If you're feeling this back to school nostalgia, you can snag the Forever 21 x K-Swiss collection beginning Aug. 22 both online and in Forever 21 stores. Plus, like all of Forever 21's goods, the prices are totally right. All of the pieces in the collection retail for $15-$40.

Courtesy of Forever21

Lately, Forever 21 seems like the reigning champion of collaborations, but according to the brand's Vice-President of Merchandising Linda Change, K-Swiss holds a special place in the brand's hearts. Chang says in a press release, "K-Swiss is a very special collaboration to us because they are a heritage brand that has so much history. We combined classic vintage sportswear with modern streetwear using their throwback logos, creating a preppy meets street vibe. K-Swiss was a pleasure to work with, offering collaborative input and great ideas throughout the design process."

Courtesy of Forever21 Courtesy of Forever21

As for K-Swiss, the collaboration was all about how Forever 21 could take the nostalgia-inducing brand and create a more modern feel. Barney Waters, K-Swiss brand president says in a press release, "When it comes to back-to-school, K-Swiss sparks nostalgia in everyone. With this collection and campaign, Forever 21 has modernized that emotion perfectly."

Courtesy of Forever 21

The new K-Swiss collaboration is far from Forever 21's first foray into reintroducing nostalgic brands in new and modern ways. Back in June, Forever 21 helped relaunch Baby Phat, Kimora Lee Simmons-Leissner's iconic streetwear brand after she reacquired the rights to the brand back in March. The exclusive collection of knits was exclusive with Forever 21 and limited edition.

Courtesy of Forever 21

Prior to the brand's work with Baby Phat, it had teamed up with another recognizable name. The Forever 21 x Speedo collection from May of this year focused on the brand's 80s vibes with neon hues, ultra-cropped tops, and of course, swimwear.

Courtesy of Forever 21

If you want to get in on the back to school nostalgia, you can shop the Forever 21 x K-Swiss collection right now both online and in-stores at Forever 21. From cable knits to tennis skirts, it's the preppy collab you never knew you needed.