Fruit-inspired products seem to be all the rage in beauty. From strawberry-inspired collections to watermelon goodies, fruit is in, but one of the OGs of fruit-based beauty is Glow Recipe. Now, the new Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask is coming fans' way, and it's a new take on one of the brand's existing products.

If you're a fan of Glow Recipe, you already know that its entire line is based on the benefits of fruit. Founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee created the brand's first product, the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, thanks to childhood memories of their families using watermelon to soothe their skin. Since the massive success of the Watermelon Glow Mask, the brand has only expanded its use of fruit in its products.

The most recent item to come from Glow Recipe is its Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask. If you've been following the brand, you may be thinking that it already has an avocado-based mask, and you'd be right. However, the new innovation from Glow Recipe takes its original Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask and adds a gentle encapsulated retinol to the formula that will help to firm the skin, increase collagen product, and add moisture. If you've been afraid of using retinol, Glow Recipe's new mask may just be what you need, and it's hitting shelves so soon on Aug. 8.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

According to the brand, the encapsulated retinol found in the latest version of its Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask is all about a gentle way to use the ingredient. The retinol inside the new sleeping mask is wrapped in more soothing ingredients like avocado (duh) as well as matcha, chamomile, and ginger. Since the retinol in the new mask is encapsulated it doesn't pose the same issues that a more traditional formula might and provides an extended release of the retinol overnight. Traditional retinol may lead to skin irritation, increased sensitivity to UV rays, and the ingredient may not be suitable to all skin type. Glow Recipe's new mask, however, can be used by everyone.

If you've been a bit leery of trying a retinol but want to give the new sleeping mask a try, the product is set to launch at Sephora online on Aug. 8 and in-stores at Sephora on Aug. 15. As for the price, it's just a smidge more expensive than its original sister. The new retinol-included mask will retail for $49, while the original is just $45.

There's another perk of the mask outside of its more gently formulated retinol. It can be used in two different ways. Of course, the first is as a sleeping mask. Use a dime size amount of the product and pat it into the skin. In the morning simply wash it off. The second use is as a more traditional wash-off mask. Apply a thick layer onto the skin, leave on for 10 minutes, then wash off with warm water.

If you've been wanting to try a retinol product but have been fearful about your skin's sensitivity to the ingredient, Glow Recipe's Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask may be a great choice for you skin. Mark your calendar for Aug. 8, and get ready to get some beauty sleep.