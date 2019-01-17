Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin proved themselves to be acting legends a long time ago, however, their starring dual roles in Netflix's widely popular series Grace and Frankie helped put them on the map for younger generations. But if you were worried that Season 5 — which became available for streaming on Jan. 18 — would serve as their swan song, think again. Netflix has already renewed the beloved sitcom for another season. So when does Grace and Frankie Season 6 premiere exactly? This dynamic duo will be returning to your television screens before you know it.

While no exact premiere date has been confirmed as of yet, Netflix announced in early January that the series would return at some point in 2020. That means fans have at least another year to wait before more episodes become available, so plan your Season 5 viewing accordingly. You're going to want to savor every moment of those 13 episodes that you can. Then again, there's nothing stopping you from going back and rewatching the first five seasons all over again to help pass the time. After all, there's really no such thing as too much Grace and Frankie, is there? (That's a rhetorical question, of course.)

For those unfamiliar with the premise of the show (yet somehow still found themselves pursuing this article), here's a quick summary: Fonda and Tomlin's characters — Grace and Frankie, respectively — find their worlds turned upside when their husbands announce that they're gay and in love with one another. Despite their many differences, Grace and Frankie soon come to form a special bond and realize just how much they need each other as they attempt to put their lives back together.

It's a heartwarming story about family, friendship, loss, and everything in-between. But most of all it's about love and the many surprising forms it can come in. (And when push comes to shove, there's nothing a good vibrator can't cure.)

But as exciting as it is to know that a sixth season of the show is in our future, let's take a moment to recall where things left off at the end of Season 4. After busting out of the retirement home their kids had convinced them to move into, Grace and Frankie return to their beach house only to discover that it's been sold off to someone else. Unable to say goodbye to the place that became a safe haven for both of them after divorcing their husbands, the two of them decide to camp out there nonetheless. (From the looks of things, the place's new owner, played by RuPaul, will have something to say about that when he finds them there.)

All-in-all it looks to be another fantastic season, full of both humor and heart. And as difficult as it will be to see yet another season come to an end, you can at least take comfort in knowing that a sixth season is already in the works. That's something worth celebrating.