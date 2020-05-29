Since the beginning of lockdown, the world of television has been tasked with keeping audiences gripped. Some have done this using innovative, and of course safe methods of creating new content. One show to embrace our new socially-distanced way of life is Channel 4's latest reality TV offering, which follows an engaged couple as they embark on a mission to carry out their dream virtual wedding. Sound like your kind of thing? Here's what to know about Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Wedding.

When & Where Will 'Hitched At Home' Air?

Thankfully, the big day is right around the corner, and as the Radio Times reports, Hitched at Home: Our Lockdown Wedding will air on Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.

What Is 'Hitched At Home' About?

The one-off reality special centres on engaged couple Patrick and Louise, who were forced to cancel their original wedding plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, rather than postponing, the pair will aim to pull-off their dream virtual nuptials in just two weeks.

Who Presents 'Hitched At Home'?

The series is fronted by First Dates star Fred Sirieix, who will be on hand to assist the couple throughout their journey — which includes organising Patrick and Louise's socially-distanced stag and hen parties, as well as ensuring the big day goes off without a hitch.

"I’m working with some of my most trusted colleagues to throw the biggest bash we can in these circumstances," Sirieix explained, discussing his latest gig. "I’m working my finger to the bone to organise plenty of surprises for Louise and Patrick and we’re going to make it a day they’ll never forget. I promise you, you will not want to miss it."

The couple at the centre of Channel 4's lockdown spectacle had originally planned for a large, festival-like wedding in an orchard with over 200 guests. But he ceremony is by no means off, and in addition to offering a behind-the-scenes look into their wedding preparations and pre-engagement life, viewers will also be witness to Patrick and Louise's personalised vows.

Speaking of the impending virtual ceremony, Patrick and Louise revealed that, despite being a far cry from what they expected, they're still very much looking forward to their special day.

"Having a virtual commitment ceremony, especially in these times of isolation, isn’t exactly how we thought we’d be doing this. But on the other hand, we absolutely could not have waited another year to do this," the pair explained.

"The day was the most remarkable way to celebrate our commitment to each other and it honestly was better than anything we could wish for. Fred planned a day that we won’t forget for the rest of our lives. We can’t wait to share it with everyone."

Hitched at Home: Our Lockdown Wedding airs on Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.