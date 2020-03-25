As COVID-19 continues to disrupt our everyday lives, Prime Minster Boris Johnson has introduced stringent measures that aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19. During an address to the nation on March 23, Johnson put in place a country-wide lockdown. The new restrictions have meant many professional sectors are facing months of uncertainty, and the entertainment industry is not exempt from the ongoing crisis, with films, concerts, and festivals being cancelled and postponed. They are also a number of UK TV shows impacted by the new coronavirus.

In the past few weeks, some of the most highly-anticipated events and releases of the 2020 UK entertainment calendar, including Glastonbury's 50th anniversary festival, the BAFTA TV awards, and the cinematic release of No Time to Die, have been delayed or cancelled. Unfortunately, this trend also infiltrated the world of television, with many popular UK reality shows, dramas, and soap operas already being put on hold or scrapped all together. And, sadly, as the pandemic continues to wage war on our TV landscape, more and more productions are likely to announce significant changes to their usual schedules.

If you're curious to know whether any of your telly faves have been affected, keep reading.

'Britain's Got Talent' ITV Although filming on ITV's Britain's Got Talent has already begun, the later stages of the reality competition series will air a lot later than previously scheduled. As the Independent reports, the long-running talent show is expected to get underway in the coming weeks. However, an ITV spokesperson recently confirmed that "in light of the latest government health guidelines," production on the live stages of the series will not go ahead until "later in the year."

'Emmerdale' ITV Another ITV favourite affected by the COVID-19 outbreak is the Yorkshire-based soap opera Emmerdale. As the BBC reports, production on the long-running series has been suspended until further notice, and fans of the hit soap can now look forward to a brand new transmission schedule — which includes three episodes per week until "at least the early summer."

'Eurovision' Nigel Treblin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The annual Eurovision Song Contest is a TV highlight for many, and although previously scheduled to take place in Rotterdam on Saturday, May 16, this year's competition has now been cancelled. Speaking of the cancellation, a spokesperson expressed their regret surrounding the current situation. However, providing a glimmer of hope for many disappointed fans, organisers went on to promise that next year's Eurovision "will come back strong than ever."

'Loose Women' ITV In a shake up to the broadcaster's regular schedule, ITV recently announced that daytime staple Loose Women has been taken off the air until further notice. As the Metro reports, an ITV spokesperson explained the decision was made in order to "minimise the number of staff travelling in and out of our studios and working together on shift at any one time." The news comes after ITV announced plans to incorporate Lorraine into the final hour of Good Morning Britain — which continues to air on weekdays in an extended morning slot.

'British Academy Television Awards' James Veysey/BAFTA/Shutterstock Another major blow to this year's entertainment calendar was announced when BAFTA confirmed that two of their most prestigious ceremonies will be postponed. In a statement, it was revealed that both the BAFTA Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards are no longer going ahead as planned, and new dates will hopefully be announced sometime during "the coming weeks."

'Coronation Street' ITV ITV's Coronation Street is yet another legendary soap to announce significant schedule changes. As iNews reports, the hit drama is reducing the number of weekly episodes from five to three, and addressing fans in a recent statement, a Corrie spokesperson said they "hope the audience will understand the reasons for this and continue to enjoy the shows."

'Eastenders' BBC After decades on the air, Eastenders continues to attract millions of loyal viewers every week. However, in light of current circumstances, BBC has suspended all filming of the iconic soap. The long-running drama will continue to air, however, episodes have been reduced from four episodes to just two per week. Addressing the changes, the BBC explained that cutting the number of weekly episodes will allow Eastenders to last for "as long as possible" until filming hopefully resumes.