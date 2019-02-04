The 2019 Super Bowl broadcast traveled to a zone that was neither the LA Rams or the New England Patriots' endzone. The new Twilight Zone trailer dropped during the Feb. 3 game and you'll want to know when Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone premieres. The reboot will make its debut on April 1, so set your DVRs now.

The promo began as if it was about to return to CBS' Super Bowl coverage, but then the screen distorts and goes black. "CBS is off the air," the screen reads. Soon, the clip transitions to an empty stadium. A banner falls down and a cup of soda spills.

More to come...