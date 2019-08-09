For many, there is nothing more delicious than a slice of Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off, and thanks to the return of its junior spin-off, fans can look forward to yet another helping of Bake Off action. Yes, the equally appetising Junior Bake Off is coming back for another series, and once again Britain's youngest culinary stars will take to the famous gazebo and tackle the ever-daunting Bake Off challenges. But when does Junior Bake Off 2019 start? Here's everything we know so far.

According to Digital Spy, Channel 4 announced that Junior Bake Off will be returning to our screens soon, however an exact date is yet to be revealed. I have reached out to the broadcaster for comment, and will update with any new information once it becomes available.

The amateur baking competition will return for 15 brand new episodes, and TV funnyman Harry Hill is set to appear as the show's lead presenter. Applications for the Channel 4 series are currently still open, and part of Junior Bake Off's official application form reads, "We’re looking for talented home bakers aged between 9 and 15 years old to take part in the next series of the show. If you or someone you know is ready to dough battle, this is the moment to get in touch. Apply now for your chance to compare your soggy bottoms with fellow baking prodigies in the famous white tent!"

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

According to the Radio Times, Channel 4’s director of programmes, Ian Katz, previously said that he is "delighted" to see "a new generation of British baking talent with Junior Bake Off" — and head judge Prue Leith, who will reprise her judging duties in the spin-off, has also expressed her excitement surrounding the new series. According to Digital Spy, she said, "Almost all cooks and bakers start with brownies or pizza, finding it fun, creative and satisfying. So the more we can do to widen the nation’s interest in good food the better. I’m really thrilled to be asked to judge Junior Bake Off."

As mentioned previously, TV Burp star Harry Hill will take over hosting duties throughout the new series. However, this won't be Harry's first time in the famous tent, because the Junior Bake Off host previously appeared on the celebrity edition of the show back in 2018. Speaking to Channel 4 about his latest TV gig, Hill said, "I’m very excited to be going back in the tent and breathing the cake fumes — I know a certain Duchess will be looking on, brimming with pride!"

Joining Leith and Hill in the upcoming series is Bake Off alumni, Liam Charles, and when discussing his transition from contestant to judge, Charles said in a statement, "From competing to hosting and now judging, it’s insane. It’s going to be great to see what the junior bakers come up with because this is around the age I started. I’m well chuffed to be sharing the experience with Prue and Harry, it’s gonna be wicked, ROLL ON THE JUNIORS!!"

Well, the wait for the main series will be a whole lot easier with the arrival Junior Bake Off, and I'm excited to see what Britain's young baking superstars have to offer. Bring it on.