There hasn't been much to look forward to on TV these days, given that most network productions were forced to shut down in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Luckily, Killing Eve Season 3 — which finished filming long before the pandemic — has remained a silver lining in these dark days. But with the series finale now upon us, it's inevitable that you may already be thinking about the Killing Eve Season 4 premiere, which in all likelihood will face some delays like so many other cable programs.

The good news is that Killing Eve was already been renewed for a fourth season in January, well ahead of its Season 3 debut. "How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years," president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios Sarah Barnett said in a statement shortly after the show's renewal. "The reason for this series' emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle."

So it's not so much a question of whether or not the series will return, but rather when exactly that will be.

Laura Radford/BBCAmerica/Sid Gentle

For the past three seasons, Killing Eve's premiere schedule has run like clockwork, with each season debuting in mid-April and coming to a close at the end of May. So if the world was still functioning like business as usual, it would stand to reason that we could expect Season 4 to come out sometime in mid-April 2021. However, since it remains unclear when productions will be allowed to get back underway — especially given the fact that Killing Eve is typically filmed in locations all around Europe — there's now a solid chance the BBC America series will face serious delays, perhaps even pushing its return until late 2021 or early 2022.

The CW has already pushed most of its shows to return in early 2021, including The Flash, Riverdale, and Batwoman, while FX has also officially announced that American Horror Story Season 10 won't be happening until sometime next year. It seems inevitable that Killing Eve will not be immune to this shakeup, though the network and cast and crew have yet to comment on the matter thus far. So enjoy Villanelle and Eve's complicated dynamic while you can — because it may be awhile before you see it again.