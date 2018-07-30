Summer isn't over yet, but brands have already begun to make way for cooler weather. Lucky for you, that means you can save some serious cash on summer sales before the warmer weather ends. Right now, ModCloth's Last Chance sale could save you up to 70 percent off some adorable summer clothing, and you don't want to miss out on these deals.

What is ModCloth's Last Chance sale and what's in it? Basically, it's everything bright, cheery, and summer-tastic. From sandals to shorts to dresses, the brand's summer duds are on super clearance, but it's only for a limited time, and this is also your only chance (hence the sale's name) for you to take advantage of the deals.

It's not just the fact that ModCloth is offering 70 percent off it's summer items. It's also the fact that they're giving shoppers free shipping. Once you spend $75 or more, you'll qualify for that deal, and given that there are dresses currently under $25, you'll be able to load up on summer must-haves and get free shipping.

How long do you have to grab your favorites? The sale begins today and won't end until Aug. 3. While all the options for the Last Chance sale are great, where should you begin your online shopping excursion? Here are some great places to get started on your next summer clothing haul.

ModCloth Round-Trip Relaxation Shorts Was $45; Now $18.97 ModCloth Not only are these shorts cute, but they take on the millennial pink trend in the most adorable way for summer. Buy Now

If you want to shop the incredible deals in the ModCloth Last Chance sale, make sure you make it over to the website by Aug. 3. Remember, that anything included in the sale is final, so be sure you love what you're purchasing.

From clothing to shoes to accessories, there are more than enough items to choose from, and there's still plenty of summer weather left to rock it. Now, it's just to do some damage to your wallet.