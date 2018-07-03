You may be looking forward to the barbecues, the poolside lounging, or the summer time sangria for your Fourth of July. Honestly, those things all sounds amazing. With holidays, though, comes another thing to look forward to: sales. Modcloth's 2018 Fourth of July sale is nothing to stay calm and relaxed about. In fact, you should probably start freaking out because from swimwear to accessories to dresses, some of the brands most adorable summer finds are up for grabs at amazing discounts.

ModCloth's Fourth of July sale can score you up to 40 percent off selected merchandise, and it's not just a few things here or there. Basically every category that ModCloth has is up for grabs including their home and decor section. Fashion lovers, though, have the most options with swimwear, tops, bottoms, dresses, and even shoes making the massive list of deals for the holiday.

When can you start shopping? You may have thought tomorrow, July 4, but that's not the case. ModCloth is giving these discounts early, and you can get your hands on some of the cutest finds ahead of the curve. Plus, the brand has made it super easy to shop the sale. There's no code needed, and they've made a handy dandy section all for you.

Perhaps one of the best reasons to shop ModCloth for the Fourth of July isn't just that they've got tons of merch on sale in tons of different categories, it's that everyone can shop. You may wonder what that means. Can't anyone online shop anywhere? Yes and no. ModCloth is unique in its extensive plus size options. While many brands still only feature straight sizes, Modcloth features sizing from XS to 4X in multiple designs and styles making it a super inclusive place for anyone to spend all of their vacation fund on cute clothes.

What are some of the best places to start shopping? Here are some ideas to kick off your summer splurging.

Floral Jumpsuit

ModCloth Airy Ambience Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Was $79.99; Now $64.99 ModCloth Just try to resist how cut this jumpsuit is. From the watercolor florals to the cut outs on the side, it's basically screaming, "Buy me!" Buy Now

Pineapple Shorts

Pom Pom Sandals

Champagne Party Dress

ModCloth All Neutral Shift Dress Was $99; Now $39.97 ModCloth Looking for the perfect summer party dress? This adorable shift frock doesn't just look comfy AF, but those round embellishments at the bottom are just too cute. Plus, hello, peep that massive discount. Buy Now

Classic Tee

Ruffled Swim

Quay Sunnies

Summer Barbecue Skirt

Summer Sundae

Clearly, ModCloth's Fourth of July sale has no shortage of adorable finds. From dresses to jumpsuits to sandals, you can build your perfect summer outfit out of this sale, and you definitely should (saving money be damned). Head over the ModCloth site now to take advantage of these steals and get ready to slay all summer.