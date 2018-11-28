Fans of the groundbreaking reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race were delighted to learn that the All Stars edition of the show would be returning for a fourth outing. After months of speculation, the cast of the upcoming season was finally revealed. So when is RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 4's UK release date?

Well, fans better hold onto their wigs, because the brand new season is due to begin airing on Saturday December 15 on Comedy Central UK (Sky Channel 112). There is a slight catch, however, as each new episode will air immediately after the U.S. at the later time of 1.30 a.m. — but this shouldn't be a problem for diehard fans, who won't have to worry about those pesky online spoilers anymore. According to the Huffington Post, viewers who don't want to stay up too late can catch up with the new series on "all the usual" catch-up services, and with a line-up this strong, you really won't want to miss a second.

The All Stars Season 4 cast includes season nine RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Valentina, Farrah Moan, and Trinity Taylor. Representing Season 8 of the main series is Naomi Smalls, whilst Jasmine Masters (Season 7) and Gia Gunn (Season 6), will also compete for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Fans can also expect to enjoy stars of the early Drag Race days, including Latrice Royale from the fourth series of the main competition show, and Manila Luzon, who first competed in Season 3. Finishing up this season's cast are contestants of the most recent RuPaul's Drag Race series, Monet X Change and Monique Heart. And if the wait for All Stars is simply too long for you, don't worry, because RuPaul is bringing the first ever Drag Race Christmas special to our screens one week prior.

Yes, you read that right, on Friday December 7 the amazingly titled RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular will air on VH1 across the pond. According to the Huffington Post, there has been no confirmation of when the festive special will air in the UK, but if previous new episodes give us any indication, we can probably expect to see it soon. The Holi-slay Spectacular airs as a one-off episode, and will see famous queens from the past compete to be crowned the "Christmas Queen." The confirmed cast include last season's All Stars winner Trixie Mattel, A Star Is Born's Shangela, Eureka O’Hara, Latrice Royale, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Mayhem Miller, and Season 2's Kylie Sonique Love.

Joining the legendary Ru on the judging panel will be series regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Matthews. Upon the announcement of the Christmas special, RuPaul said: "Nothing says Christmas like ‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, and drag queens slipping on their pantyhose," and continued "Celebrating the holidays with my most festive girls inspired me to record my new album, Christmas Party. And this VH1 holiday extravaganza is my way of saying thank you to my Drag Race family by spreading a little bit of love, laughter and light across the country and around the world.”

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season four starts on Saturday December 15 at 1.30 a.m. on Comedy Central UK.