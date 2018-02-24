The curtains are falling soon for the 2018 Winter Games and if you're wondering when the Olympics closing ceremony will start and end, know that you'll have two opportunities to catch the ceremony. For Americans, the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 25. PyeongChang is 14 hours ahead of the United States, so you can watch the Olympics closing ceremony either live or during primetime broadcast.

For audiences that want to catch the action in real time, you can watch NBC's online streaming at 6 a.m. EST on the network's website or app — but without any commentary from a TV anchor. For viewers who want the commentary, they can watch the final celebrations later that night when NBC airs the closing ceremony at 8 p.m. EST. Olympians and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host the event for NBC. Along with their expert opinions during Olympics figure skating competitions, the duo has also been charming viewers with their big hair, flashy outfits, and colorful commentary.

The end time for the Olympics closing ceremony is unknown, but it will likely finish in time for you to still make it to Sunday brunch or have an early nightcap, depending on which start time you choose. The 2014 Sochi closing ceremony clocked in at a little more than two hours. The 2018 PyeongChang opening ceremony lasted a similar duration. Should the Olympics closing ceremony in PyeongChang follow suit, it will end around 8 a.m. (live) and 10 p.m. (primetime broadcast) EST.

The 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony will be going down at the same location as the opening ceremony: the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. South Korea will immediately dismantle the venue following the games to save on post-Olympics maintenance costs.

Like with the Olympics opening ceremony two weeks ago, you can expect entertainment in music, dance, and art. (In some delightful timing, the U.S. delegation of athletes marched out to "Gangnam Style" by PSY.) K-pop star CL and Korean boy band EXO are set to perform at the closing ceremony, as well as a surprise guest, reported the Korea Times. EXO’s lead vocalist Baek Hyun sang South Korea’s national anthem at the opening ceremony.

“The theme for the Closing Ceremony is 'Next Wave'," said Oh Jang-hwan, director of ceremonies for the PyeongChang 2018 organizing committee, according to the official Olympics website. “We have created a show that looks towards the future; it includes quite a lot of traditional Korean humor and fun elements to add to the party feel.”

The Olympics closing ceremony will also feature the final parade of athletes and South Korea will hand off the Olympic torch to the next host nation, China, who will hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Leading the U.S. presidential delegation is none other than Ivanka Trump.

As a reminder, the closing ceremony also falls on the last day of competition in the Winter Games so you can watch the finals in men’s bobsledding, women’s cross-country skiing, women’s curling, and men’s hockey before the ceremony. Some of Team USA's last scheduled events include the battle for gold in men's curling on Saturday and men's big air snowboarding on Friday.

Of course, no Olympics is complete without some surprise wins and controversy. In the women's hockey final, Team USA defeated arch rivals Canada in a thrilling shootout. In an upset win, Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggin beat Sweden by .19 seconds to give the United States its first ever gold in cross-country skiing's team sprint. Outside of Team USA, France's ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis overcame a wardrobe malfunction to hold on to a silver medal. In one of the biggest underdog shocks, Ester Ledecka, who's more of a snowboarder, was the Czech athlete who won women's super-G on skis she borrowed from American Mikaela Shiffrin, who won the gold in the giant slalom.