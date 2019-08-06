The future has arrived — and by the future, I mean the Apple Card. Since the Apple Card was announced in March during an Apple keynote stream, slated for release later in the year, a lot of people have been wondering exactly when does the Apple Card come out. Well, for some users, today is your lucky day.

According to Apple, starting today, August 6, a limited number of customers who signed up to be notified about the Apple Card will be able to access the Apple Card preview. For the rest of us, there's a bit of a wait. The company has announced that it will be rolling out the Apple Card publicly later this summer. But if you're one of the lucky ones, you can apply right in the Wallet app and it should be working in just a few minutes, according to a handy video from Apple. Make sure that you're iOS is updated, then look for the "+" symbol in the Wallet App.

In fact, Apple has released a series of 10 videos, explaining everything from how to make a purchase with your new card to how to use some of the benefits — and just a helpful introduction to the Apple Card generally.

Don't worry if this is all going over your head and you're just wondering what is an Apple Card. Basically, it's an Apple-based credit card that lives in your phone in the Wallet section, making it really easy to pay with. You can also get a slick titanium card with no card number, CVV security code, expiration date or signature on the card, to use where Apple Pay isn't yet accepted, and use numbers provided by Apple to make purchases online. The company promises that this system will offer "a new level of privacy and security".

"Apple Card builds on the tremendous success of Apple Pay and delivers new experiences only possible with the power of iPhone,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay, explained in a press release. “Apple Card is designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life, which starts with a better understanding of their spending so they can make smarter choices with their money, transparency to help them understand how much it will cost if they want to pay over time and ways to help them pay down their balance.”

The Apple Card promises no fees and lower interest — and also helps you track and manage your spending over time, encouraging you to make bigger payments and avoid interest charges. By partnering with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, they're making it easier to see where your money is going — it seems to offer functions similar to the Mint app.

There is also the Daily Cash bonus, which gives you back two percent on all purchases made on your Apple Card through Apple Pay and one percent on purchases made through your titanium card — plus three percent on all purchases made directly from Apple.

For those of you who are already big fans of Apple Pay, the Apple Card might seem like the natural next step. It will be able to be used globally, wherever Apple Pay is accepted. Though it's good to see a card promising lower interest rates and that encourages users to make healthy financial choices, it's also important to remember that all credit cards come with financial risk, so make sure to do your research.

If you're not invited to the Apple Card preview today, you can stay up to date on all the latest news and the public roll out later this summer on Apple's website.