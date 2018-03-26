Another KKW Beauty launch is coming in hot. While the brand's concealer kits designed to conceal, bake, and brighten skin launched last last week, Kim Kardashian West and her beauty ko. keep moving forward. On deck is the KKW Beauty x Mario Dedivanovic makeup collab. It's the long-awaited product partnership between the reality star and entrepreneur and her longtime makeup artist.

The collab arrives on Thursday, April 5, which is a very special date for Kardashian West and Dedivanovic.

It's significant since it marks 10 years to the day (!!!) since the first time they worked together on a cover shoot. So it's their anniversary. Covervesary? Friendsversary? Makeupartistclientversary? It's all of the above!

Further details about the collab are slated to be revealed via socials on March 26. The KKW Beauty x Mario Dedivanovic collection appears to be an eyeshadow palette featuring mattes and metallics, which the artist previously teased via they greyed out filter. Makeup news Instagram feed Hotfire Makeup reported that it will also include a lipstick and a gloss here.

When revealing the April 5 launch date, Dedivanovic posted the throwback of all throwbacks. It was a black and white shot of his old school print calendar from 2008. On Saturday, April 5, 2008, he blocked off a "Kim Kardashian Cover Shoot."

Awww! How sweet and how fitting. It's been a decade of Dedivanovic. He posted that working with KKW happened on a lark and ended up being a career changer for him.

Dedivanovic almost nixed the job because of another gig. He recalled, "At this point, I had been a makeup artist for 8 years in NYC, honing my craft, building my portfolio and paying my dues... I began working with some singers and actresses around this time & then I met Kim and began to work with her often. The idea of a reality star at the time was new. After all my years paying dues and assisting some of the big fashion and celeb makeup greats, I was being groomed to begin working with A list stars — actresses & recording artists."

He confessed that an agent "demanded that I stop working with Kim immediately. They said I would ruin my career and my career would end within a year or 2. That all of my hard work and struggles until then would be for nothing."

But that advice luckily fell on deaf ears. Dedivanovic stated, "Was I going to sit and worry about what the elitist industry would think of me and try to fit into their mold? I refused."

Not only do Kardashian West and Dedivanovic have artist x client chemistry, but both are incredibly loyal. He furthered "I chose to stick with Kim because it felt right in my heart. She was hard working, loyal and sweet. She kept me insanely busy. She appreciated me and my artistry and I had too much respect for her."

He shared that one of his former agencies swore he'd never get a Vogue cover working with Kardashian. He responded by adding a collage of their multiple shoots for a variety of editions of the fashion bible. Game, set, match to Kim and Mario!

Dedivanovic finished in a way that will have you reaching for a Kleenex, writing, "We've grown together, set trends, inspired and impacted an industry along the way. Through all her milestones and achievements and through her rise to global superstardom she has taken me along the way and impacted my life greatly, helping me to achieve unparalleled success of my own as a celebrity makeup artist."

Here's to another decade of unforgettable covers and beauty looks that fans want to replicate. The next era of Kardashian x Dedivanovic begins on April 5!