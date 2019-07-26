There may not be a more iconic toy than Barbie, and in recent years, the doll has become more and more inclusive. Plus, there's something about the all-pink everything childhood zeitgeist of the doll that people can't resist. For life-long fans of Barbie, the new PUR x Barbie Collection is sure to inspire the ultra-feminine, colorful nostalgia of playing with the toy growing up, and this makeup line may be even better than Barbie's Dream House.

According to the PopSugar, the new PUR x Barbie collection is in celebration of the doll's 60th anniversary, and every item is set to launch on Aug. 2 on the PUR website and Aug. 4 at Ulta stores. You'll definitely want to mark your calendar once you see what's inside. While the collection is clearly themed after Barbie and her myriad of pink tones and ultra-girly looks, the collection is still wearable and so cute for anyone regardless of whether or not they spent hours on end playing with their dolls.

As for what's inside the new PUR x Barbie Collection, it's massive. Even if you did have a Barbie Dream House growing up, there's a good chance that all of these killer products may not have even fit inside it. From a pressed pigment palette to a set of lashes, PUR really did the most for Barbie in the best way.

Courtesy of PUR

Ready to make your childhood Barbie fantasies come true?

Endless Possibilities Palette

Courtesy of PUR

The Endless Possibilities Palette features 12 pressed pigments in a range of bold and vivid colors as well as transition shades for blending. At just $34, this palette is gorgeous and a great deal.

Dream Glow Signature Highlighter Palette

Courtesy of PUR

What's a Barbie collection without a highlighter? The Dream Glow highlighter is actually three shades in one compact. A soft lavender, cool pink, and bronze shade make up this glow-getting item that retails for $25.

Iconic Lips

Courtesy of PUR

While the new Iconic Lips from the PUR x Barbie Collection may look glittering, the shades are actually a semi-matte finish in four new colors including a Barbie pink, of course. Each of the four lippies are set to be sold separately for $18 each.

Girl Gloss

Courtesy of PUR

PUR's Barbie Girl Gloss is a sheer pink color that hydrates your lips while you wear it. At just $16, the gloss is the perfect choice if you want a bit of Barbie at a low cost.

Barbie Doll Lash

Courtesy of PUR

Barbie's painted on lashes are iconic, and now, you can get the same effect thanks to PUR. The new Barbie lash retails for $14.

Forever Flawless Brush

Courtesy of PUR

Let's be real. This brush is almost too pretty to even use. However, if you're looking for something to blend in your foundation (maybe even PUR's Love Your Selfie Foundation), this $26 could be it.

Courtesy of PUR

If you want to shop the upcoming PUR x Barbie Collection, mark your calendar for Aug. 2 to begin shopping at PUR online and Aug. 4 to shop at Ulta. Whether you've always loved the iconic doll or just can't get enough pink glitter in your life the new collection from PUR is a must-have.