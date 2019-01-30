During the winter months, there's sometimes nothing better than to curl up in front of the TV and delve into the latest gripping drama, and with the debut of Channel 4's Traitors, viewers have a lot to look forward to. This gripping spy-thriller tells the story of a young woman who joins the Civil Service in 1945, and agrees to spy on her own government on behalf of the U.S. The cast of the new series includes the likes of Bodyguard actress Keeley Hawes and Clique's Emma Appleton, but when does Traitors start on Channel 4?

I reached out for comment on the start date, and I am pleased to report that Traitors is expected to grace our screens on Channel 4 in February. Earlier this week an official trailer for the new drama was released by the broadcaster, and according to the Huffington Post, an official synopsis for the series reads: "Feef’s (Appleton) ambition to make something of her life goes unrecognised by her family, and is further complicated by her American lover. Feef agrees to spy on her own government for the Americans, who have a hidden agenda in making sure England’s burgeoning Socialist ambitions don’t play into Soviet hands. Struggling to work out what she stands for, and what she’s capable of, Feef must learn to think for herself and play by her own rules at a time when knowledge becomes power and nothing and no one is what they seem."

Channel 4 on YouTube

According to Deadline, the six-part drama was created by Boardwalk Empire writer, Bash Doran, and directed by Dearbhla Walsh and Alex Winckler. The cast includes The Shape of Water actor Michael Stuhlbarg, Friday Night Lights star Matt Lauria, and actor Luke Treadaway, who is known for his work in A Streetcat Named Bob.

As previously mentioned, Traitors stars Emma Appleton as Feef Symonds — an ambitious young woman who joins the Civil Service in 1945, shortly after the Labour party win an election in a surprise landslide victory. The series is set in the aftermath of World War II, a time when Britain struggled with its own identity in a new world order. Eventually, Feef agrees to spy on the government on behalf of the Americans, who are keen to ensure that England's increasingly socialist ambitions don't play into the hands of Soviet enemies.

Channel 4

As reported by Entertainment Focus, the Channel 4 series will also follow the character of Feef as she strives to make something of her life — which is further complicated by her American lover, Peter (Matt Lauria), and her own family, who fail to recognise her achievements. During a time when knowledge becomes power, Feef must learn to think by herself, and follow her own set of rules because nothing is what it seems. I don't know about you, but this historical thriller sounds like the perfect slice of television to get stuck into, and I cannot wait for it to get going next month.

Traitors will air on Channel 4 in February, and be made available globally on Netflix outside of the UK.