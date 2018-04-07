All good things must come to an end, and that's especially true for beauty deals. According to the schedule, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is officially coming to an end and they saved the biggest and best deal for last. Think half off Mac and Too Faced's best-selling products plus a way to get a free brow wax. Don't walk, run to your nearest Ulta, people.

Let's get right to it. On April 7, you can get Mac's Prep & Prime Fix+ and Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara for half off. That's a full-sized products for $11.50 and $12.50 each — no exceptions. You can get as many as you want in-store and online while supplies last.

Oh, and that's not all. If you end up spending $50 or more in-store, you'll also get a free Benefit Cosmetic's Brow Wax as well. You can get it right there in the store that day or come back at a later time.

If you have yet to shop Ulta's 21 Day of Beauty Sale, this one will make up for that. Out of all the half-off deals and high-end products to hit the in-store and online shelves for less, this could be the best one yet. There's only one catch — it's for one day only.

Not only is every single sale from Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale coming to an end, but the three weeks deals are done as well. Don't be sad though, because the brand really is going out with a bang. You'll be getting three different sales on April 7, as opposed to the typical two per day.

In case you're still not seeing why this is such a big deal, here's the breakdown. Mac's Prep & Prime Fix+ is normally $25 per bottle and Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara is $23 per tube. That's an almost $50 shopping haul for less than $25 thanks to the sale. How's that for savings on savings?

Not to mention that the Benefit Brow Waxalone would cost $23 if you got it any other day. Considering that you're probably going to stock up on a few Prep & Prime Fix+ bottles and a couple of Better Than Sex Mascaras, you might as well stick around and get those brows tamed as well.

This will likely be the last time that you can get these bestselling products at such a great price. There's a good chance that the brands will never off 50 percent off these two beauty finds, so your next chance to snag them will be at the winter 21 Days of Beauty Sale. That's a whole lot of time to wait.

It's not too late to get the products this year though. You can shop in store or online all day on Apr. 7. The only catch is that it's while supplies last. So you might want to either shop online or call your local Ulta and make sure that they have enough ahead of time. Seeing that this is the best sale of the entire three weeks, it will probably be the fastest selling as well.

The good news is that the brand is going out with a bang on a Saturday. You won't have to call off work or rush to the store late and hope that there are products available. Just cancel your brunch dates. I'm sure your bestie will understand.

Stop reading this right now. There is no more important info, so drop whatever device you're reading this on and go run to Ulta. A sale like this won't be around for long, and it's definitely worth taking advantage of.