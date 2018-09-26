Everyone enjoys a sale. Whether it's beauty or fashion, it's hard to resist the allure of a killer savings, great products, and the unadulterated happiness of unwrapping your new goodies. If you want to stock up on your drug store favorites to satisfy your sale cravings, Ulta's Fall Haul sale is on, and it's giving you discounts that will be hard to believe.

Discounts on drugstore beauty aren't common. Sure, you can snag buy one, get one deals, but true markdowns on already affordable products just don't come along that often. Thankfully, Ulta exists, and as of late, it seems like they're here to meet all of your beauty shopping needs.

Hot on the heels of the retailer's ultra popular 21 Days of Beauty event, they're giving customers even more incredible buys. While 21 Days focuses on high-end and luxury items, the Fall Haul event seems to be more geared toward the drugstore side of the orange and white hued retailer, and the sales are so good.

In fact, thanks to the event, you'll be able to snag highlighters for less than $3 and lipsticks for less than $5. Yes, really! What should you be shopping at the Ulta Fall Haul sale? There's so many drugstore favorites!

1. ECOTOOLS Total Perfecting Blender

ECOTOOLS Total Perfecting Blender $2.99 Ulta If you're looking for the perfect, affordable alternative to the BeautyBlender, the ECOTOOLS sponge is a great options, and thanks to the sale, it's less than $3. Buy Now

2. Yes To Coconut Cleansing Wipes

Yes To Coconut Cleansing Wipes $3 Ulta Everyone needs to a good wipe for a quick on the go clean after the gym or to help remove makeup, and the Yes To wipes are only $3. Buy Now

3. Ardell Demi Wispies

Ardel Demi Wispies Natural Multipack $7.19 Ulta Ardell's Demi Wispie false lashes are a cult favorite, and they're also perfect for beginners. Whether you're a long time lover of the lash or ready to try something new, now is the perfect time to go shopping. Buy Now

4. Milani Color Statement Lipstick

Milani Color Statement Lipstick $4.19 Ulta Looking for the perfect berry-toned lipstick for fall? All of Milani's bullet lipsticks are up for grabs for under $5! If liquid lips are more your thing, they're only a bit over $6 as well! Buy Now

5. MEMEBOX Mini Meow Trio

6. CoverGirl Lash Blast Mascara

CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara $5.39 Ulta CoverGirl's LastBlast mascara has a whopping 4.3 rating on the Ulta website, and given its price reduction, there's no reason not to see if it lives up to the hype. Buy Now

7. Wet n' Wild MegaGlow

8. Revlon Lustrous Lipgloss

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipgloss $5.09 Ulta Ulta isn't only giving discounts on lipsticks, but you've got glosses to choose from, too! Revlon's glosses are up for grabs for only a little over $5. Buy Now

9. Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer $8.99 Ulta The Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer is another cult favorite that's up for grabs in the sale. Not only does it work like a dream, but the smell is basically like drinking a pina colada on the beach. Buy Now

10. Flower Beauty Blush

If you want to shop the Ulta Fall Haul sale, head over to the retailer's website now. You won't want to miss these drugstore finds.