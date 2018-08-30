If you are already entering a period of mourning for the end of summer, Ulta is giving you 21 reasons to welcome the fall season by revamping your beauty wardrobe. Ulta's 2018 21 Days of Beauty Sale is upon us and it offers deep discounts and sweet savings on makeup, skin care, and hair products. There are $24 palettes, $9 lipsticks, $17 face creams, $12 makeup brushes, and more. The sale is loaded with some serious steals on which you will want to blow this month's salary.

The sale kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 2 and runs through Saturday, Sept. 22. Each day, several premium products are dramatically marked down. These are "Beauty Steals." There are usually three to four Beauty Steals per day and they are only available for that day. The Beauty Steals offer 50 percent off of some of the retailers most loved brands.

Some of the discounts are applicable in stores and online. Others are available online only, which makes sense since some brands are only sold via Ulta's website.

Brands participating in the promotion include Peter Thomas Roth, Eyeko, Benefit, Too Faced, Flesh, Butter London, Stila, Estee Lauder, Cover FX, IT Cosmetics, Clinique, Cargo, Tarte, Dose of Colors, Mario Badescu, Kopari, Too Faced, and Anastasia Beverly Hills, among others.

Get ready to refresh your bathroom shelves and your makeup bag!

Here just a few of the highlights from the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Consider it your shopping list for the next few weeks.

1. BECCA

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter $41 Get that dewy and luminous glow with this liquid highlighter. It's just $20.50 in stores and online on Sept. 4. The generously sized jar will last forever since a little goes a long, long way. Buy Now

2. Kopari Beauty

Kopari Save Face Oil $44 This Ulta-exclusive oil removes makeup, moisturizes skin, and even adds softness and sheen to hair. It's normally $44. However, on Sept. 5, it's marked down to $22 online. Buy Now

3. Flesh

Flesh Beauty Ripe Flesh Glisten Drops $18 Flesh, which is a newly launched and inclusive brand sold exclusively at Ulta, is tempting shoppers by selling its highlighters at half off on Sept. 10. The brand offers highlighters in multiple incarnations — dewy drops, balmy sticks, and efficient pans. They are regularly $18 to $28. However, they will be marked down online and cost $9 to $14. Buy Now

4. Clinique

5. Tarte

6. Too Faced

7. IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics Ulta Airbrush Buffing Foundation Brush $24 This superior quality face brush is usually $24. But on Sept. 20, it will cost just $12 when bought online. Brushes and tools are investment products. So to enjoy this sort of discount is a big deal on a product that will last and last. Buy Now

8. Dose of Colors

Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipsticks $18 The cult fave, mega matte liquid lippies are usually $18. But they will debit your bank account by just $9 on Sept. 14. The sale price applies to online purchases only. Buy Now

The 21 Days of Beauty sale boasts long-running and cult fave brands and products. Enjoy replenishing your makeup stash for three glorious and gorgeous weeks.