All good things must come to an end — such is the case with Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s zany comedy (really) about a woman who escaped a kidnapper after 15 years and decides to move to New York City to reclaim her life. Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be the series’ last, according to Deadline, and it’s all very sad, especially because fans will have to wait even longer for comedy's conclusion. Season 4 is being divided into two sections. Part 1 debuts on May 20, but when does Part 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 premiere? Well, that’s… not quite clear yet.

Only six episodes of Kimmy Schmidt are hitting Netflix on May 30, and according to Variety, the premiere date for Part 2 is still unknown. (It will be comprised of six episodes as well, however.) The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Kimmy Schmidt will wrap up after Season 4, but there are talks of ending the whole big thing with a movie, which would be extra enticing for Kimmy Schmidt fans. Per THR, the reason for the delay in filming of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was because Tina Fey was busy launching the Tony-nominated Mean Girls on Broadway, which is good and all, but fans will certainly be happy that Titus and Kimmy and Lillian are finally back in action.

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

So what to expect of Season 4? More of the same, apparently. As co-creator Robert Carlock told the Daily News, "You can expect more nonsense.” Really, though, this season will feature Kimmy growing up even more and transforming chronologically into even more of an adult. "I think the first three seasons were about Kimmy getting her feet under her, coming to grips with the fact that she'll never quite escape her past and accepting that and making that part of herself in a practical day-to-day sense like having a place to live and a job," Carlock said. "This season is very much about where she's trying to be a grown-up and succeeding and failing in equal measure."

At the end of Season 3, Kimmy accepted a job working for fellow Columbia student Zach and his new start up. Because Kimmy understands very little about the modern world (hey, she’s learning!), she is bound to mess up. And according to Ellie Kemper, who plays Kimmy, that she does. "Kimmy works in human resources and she has no technological knowledge," Kemper told the Daily News. "From the get-go she messes up — in a Kimmy way, which is naive and unknowing."

Netflix

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Carlock said that Titus fans would be happy to know that they would “see Mikey again,” and also that there will be “a lot of singing.” Hooray! "Kimmy will be dressing increasingly like a human adult. Eventually everyone will be happy,” he added.

One of the standout moments in Season 3 was Tituss Burgess’ committed and heartfelt reenactment of three videos from Beyoncé's Lemonade visual album; and topping that will be a tall order. Of his version of "Hold Up," Burgess told Good Morning America that he had no idea what was coming:

“I didn't even know we were going to film it until we got to work. I'm rarely told what's about to happen before I show up to set so I get a call from Tina [Fey] and she says, 'We're doing something a little special. Take a look at this song parody that we came up with. It was so much fun. I'm obsessed with her and that album is amazing. It should have won Album of the Year."

With six episodes in May and six episodes coming at a date still to be determined, there's reason to hope that another amazing musical moment happens on Season 4 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. The fans deserve one more amazingly quotable tune to take us all the way to the end.