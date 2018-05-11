With the news that Sarah Drew and Jessica Chastain will leave Grey's Anatomy (and April and Arizona, respectively, with them), fans are waiting for the other shoe to drop. Arizona is probably heading to New York to be with Sophia, and April? Well, previews show April getting into an accident, which, in Grey's Anatomy land, means the end of April on mortal soil. But when is April's last Grey's Anatomy episode? Don't worry — there's more Kepner story to tell.

According to Ellen Pompeo, who, you know, is Grey's Anatomy, basically, responded to a fan on Twitter who was mourning April's last episode. It's easy to guess that April would immediately die given the fact that she was in an accident and, in the previews for the penultimate episode of Season 14, Jackson is wailing and crying (they're the OTP, don't @ me, Jaggie fans). Why else could be Jackson be crying if the true love of his life and the mother of his children weren't dead? It doesn't make sense. Luckily, Pompeo is a straight-shooter like Meredith Grey, and she wasn't trying to pretend like this fan theory was correct. Thanks, Ellen, for setting the record straight with this tweet:

The news that Capshaw and Drew were leaving the show was a big shock, but showrunner Krista Vernoff and her team of writers felt that the stories of these characters went as far as they could go. According to Deadline, Vernoff said in a statement:

“The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew. As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Grey's Anatomy, also issued a statement celebrating the important work of Drew and Capshaw on the show:

"It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters. Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

