An iconic character from the world of literary horror is about to be resurrected in the upcoming BBC and Netflix production, Dracula. As the show's title suggests, the new series tells the story of Count Dracula, and follows the infamous Transylvanian vampire as he sets his sights on the city of London during the Victorian era. The upcoming series is co-written by the makers of Sherlock, and Danish actor Claes Bang will star as the leading role. But when is Dracula out on the BBC and Netflix? Here's everything we know so far.

According to a statement sent to Bustle, the series is yet to receive an official release date, and filming of the forthcoming drama is currently ongoing. I have reached out to the BBC for comment on the matter, and will update with any new information once it becomes available.

As reported by the BBC, the series will eventually air on BBC One in the UK, and international viewers can expect to find Dracula on Netflix. Filming first began earlier this year at Orava Castle in Slovakia, and production then moved over to Blighty, where filming continues at the famous Bay Studios in Swansea.

The brand new adaptation of Dracula is co-produced by the BBC and Netflix, and written by the makers of Sherlock, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat — who is also set to star in the new series. Speaking of his new TV gig, Gatiss said, "I’m running out of childhood dreams to come true. And what a delight to join this fantastic cast. The children of the night!," whilst co-writer Moffat praised Dracula's "amazing" new cast. Speaking to the BBC, he said, "So exciting to see an amazing new cast start to assemble, I hope Claes (Bang) doesn’t eat them all."

According to the Express, Danish actor Claes Bang will appear in the TV adaptation as the haunting Count Dracula, and Netflix's Vice President of Content Acquisition, Larry Tanz, has already praised Dracula's leading man. In a statement, he said, "Claes will bring Dracula to life with chilling charm and evil elegance. With his talents and Steven and Mark's brilliant storytelling, Netflix members around the world will love to fear this dark and complex anti-hero." And Dracula co-writers, Moffat and Gatiss, also appear to be more than confident with Bang's acting chops. As reported by the Express, the pair said, "It was one of those moments — who else could it be than Claes! He has it all. Brilliant, gorgeous, charismatic, lethal. Tall, dark and gruesome all at once. Hell has a new boss."

According to the BBC, the new series will also star Black Mirror's Jonathan Aris, The Great actor Sacha Dhawan, Misfits star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Doctor Who's Catherine Schell, Game Of Thrones actor Clive Russell, and more. Although we're yet to receive an official launch date of what promises to be a brilliant addition to TV drama, Dracula will at some point arrive on BBC One for an epic three-part series. And I, for one, cannot wait.