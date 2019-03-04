At end of February, Glossier teased a brand new offering: Glossier Play. With the tagline "here for a good time", it wasn't long before people began to wonder if the beauty brand had ventured into a more adult market. But no, Glossier has stuck to what it knows, releasing an affordable makeup collection full of easy-to-apply formulas and vibrant shades. So when is Glossier Play out in the UK?

Thankfully, UK folk won't have to wait longer than those in the U.S. as Glossier Play is available to buy from March 4 online. The new range is launching with just four main products; a similar strategy to Glossier's original offering back in 2014. In a statement, the brand said it had been working for over two years to perfect the formulas and colours. Every product has been designed with freedom in mind. "It's about having fun in whatever moment you're in," according to Glossier.

The range encompasses lip glosses, eyeshadows, eyeliners, and a highlighter and includes two tools to help with application. Colorslide is a gel eyeliner pencil that promises to last for 12 hours and won't budge an inch. (Matte shades applied in the waterline will last for eight hours.)

Glossier

The eyeliner, which costs £13, comes in 14 matte and metallic shades ranging from moss green, mustard, and eggshell blue to gunmetal grey, copper, and wine red.

A second eye product comes in the form of Glitter Gelée: a long-lasting gel eyeshadow that creates a glossy jewelled look. Setting you back just £12 a pot, it comes in four mega shades.

Glossier

There's Bijoux Bijoux (a gunmetal shade with platinum flecks), Phantasm (an opalescent hue), Glass Bonsai (a gold and chartreuse mix), and Firewalk (a coppery rose). The only thing to remember is not to put it on your lips. Eyes only, I'm afraid.

However, Glossier Play obviously hasn't let you down in the lip department. Its new Vinylic Lip is a high-shine lacquer that comes in an easy-to-use click pen so you can apply as little or as much as you want. Oh, and it's not sticky.

Glossier

The gloss comes in six colours: Pony (taupe), Baby (bright red), Blow-Up (a candy pink), Bank (plum), Disco (terracotta), and Casino (a vivid orange). Just like all the other products, it's completely affordable at £14.

Last but certainly not least is Niteshine. The pearlescent highlighter comes with a doe-foot applicator, giving you complete precision as you apply.

Glossier

You can build it up, it costs £17, and it comes in four colours for a wide range of skin tones. Those are Molten Umber (a deep bronze), Deep Copper, Platinum Rose, and Pale Pearl.

If you're not comfortable with applying your makeup by hand, Glossier Play is also launching two tools. Blade is a £4 sharpener that catches every ounce of mess. It also comes with a cleaning stick to prevent the mixing of colours. The Detailer is designed to be used with Glitter Gelée and will help create patterns with the eyeshadow if you so choose. It costs £6 alone or £14 together with a pot of the Gelée.

Every single product is vegan, cruelty-free, and has been tested by dermatologists. You can buy them separately or together as part of Glossier's Playground set. Costing £53, simply pick your desired shade of each product and you'll get a sharpener and eyeshadow applicator thrown in.

Glossier Play will be releasing more beauty goodness throughout the coming months. But for now, there's plenty to get excited about.