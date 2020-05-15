Author Harlan Coben has become a prominent figure in the world of crime drama, and following the success of Netflix adaptations inspired by his work, fans of the novelist have yet another gripping series to add to their watchlist. Based on Coben's 2007 novel of the same name, The Woods follows the story of a Polish prosecutor, whose sister vanished in the woods close to her summer camp 25 years prior. But when is Harlan Coben's The Woods out? Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's tense new thriller.

Thankfully, there isn't too long left to wait before the show's highly-anticipated debut, and The Woods will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix as of Friday, June 12.

As the Radio Times reports, the six-episode crime drama is set to become the third Coben adaptation to arrive on the streaming platform, following in the footsteps of Safe, and more recently, The Stranger.

The story follows the life of Warsaw prosecutor Paweł Kopiński, who struggles with the sudden disappearance of his sister which occurred 25 years earlier. However, hopes are raised when the body of a boy who vanished with her is discovered, along with evidence which might suggest his sister is still alive. Pawel must also face up to some long-held family secrets, some of which threaten to turn his life upside down.

The Netflix adaptation is directed by Leszek Dawid and Bartosz Konopka, Cosmopolitan reports, and staying true to the original story, the series is set in Warsaw, Poland.

Lead character Kopiński is portrayed by actor Grzegorz Damięcki, who is joined in the show's cast by Hubert Milikowski, Agnieszka Grochowska, Wiktoria Filus, among others.

Offering viewers a taste of what to expect, a chilling trailer for the upcoming drama recently dropped, during which the character of Kopiński proclaims "I want to know what happened in those woods."

The Woods is available to stream on Netflix on Friday, June 12.