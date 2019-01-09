As a general rule of thumb, it's not a bad idea to go through your wardrobe about every six months to do a little purging. Even if you know that, though, it's easy to forget about it or push it out of your mind. After all, do you really have time to dedicate hours of one day to weeding through a pile of clothing? Even if it feels like you don't, you should make the time: Getting rid of old clothes can be cathartic, and leave you feeling refreshed, ready for a new start. It's also the best way to keep your closet organized and neat, as well as an easy way to get rid of unnecessary waste. But how do you know when it's time to get rid of old clothes?

The answer might seem obvious, but it's not as simple as it seems. Many people hold onto clothes for way too long because they feel guilty getting rid of items they've spent money on, or they get nervous that they're going to toss something they'll suddenly want to wear one day. Most of the time when we stop wearing something, we let it sit in the back of a drawer or a corner of a closet, collecting dust as we completely forget about it. You need regular decluttering sessions to stay on top of everything you no longer need.

Below are a few ways to know that it's time to give up an item of clothing you've been holding onto. You can do this!

1 They're Worn Beyond Repair Giphy You know that old shirt you love that has a terrible stain on it? Or that pair of jeans you used to live in that are so worn they're sheer on the inner thighs? Yeah, those things need to go. There's literally no reason to hold onto them. If you haven't fixed them yet, you likely aren't going to. Recycle them instead.

2 You Haven't Worn The Item In Over A Year Giphy When trying to decide if you should keep something or toss it, a good question to ask yourself is this: Have you worn this within the last year? Are you planning on wearing it in the next few months? If the answer to both questions is a no, you no longer need the item.

3 You Don't Love The Item Anymore Giphy If you're keeping an item because you feel guilty getting rid of it for whatever reason, that's silly. Only keep the clothes that make you smile.

4 It's Too Trendy Giphy We have all fallen victim to trendy clothing, and it will continue to happen. Take a look at your clothes and consider whether or not they're outdated. If something is in there because it used to be super trendy, but now isn't, and you know it's not going to come back, it's time to get rid of it. It's one thing to hold onto classic pieces, but that bucket hat you thought you needed? It can go.

5 It's Uncomfortable To Wear Giphy Who among us hasn't purchased something that ended up being super uncomfortable to wear? Maybe it's that sweater that is actually incredibly itchy, or that dress that is so tight you feel like you can't even have a sip of water while wearing it. Why keep something that makes you that uncomfortable? Chances are you won't wear it, and you shouldn't! Clothes should feel good.

6 Looking At Your Closet Everyday Feels Exhausting Giphy How do you know when it's time to get rid of old clothes? If you find yourself constantly shifting through a seemingly endless wardrobe searching for something you actually want to wear. That means you have way too much stuff, and if you're only wearing a small portion of it, you need an update.

7 The Item Only Has Sentimental Value Giphy It's normal to hold onto clothing that has meaning for you: the bridesmaid dress you wore to your best friend's wedding, a sweatshirt your first boyfriend gave you, maybe a blouse from a close family member. Some of these things are OK to hold onto (separately, out of your closet), but you might need to let go of some of them. That old prom dress or bridesmaid dress? Realistically, you won't wear it again, and it's probably something that could be donated to a charity, like something for girls who need prom dresses.

8 It No Longer Fits Your Lifestyle Giphy Maybe you own a tight, bright mini skirt that still fits, is still in great condition, and still feels good on you. But here's the catch: that skirt is something you used to wear when going out clubbing, and you haven't set foot in a club in years — and you don't plan on doing so anytime soon. You've outgrown it, and it's time to get rid of it. Clothes that no longer fit your lifestyle have no place in your closet.