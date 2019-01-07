If parting ways with old clothes that no longer fit or suit you is not one of your resolutions, it should be. Finding places you can donate old clothes in good condition to helps you clean your your closet and tidy your life, but if also gives your clothes a second chance at life. I'm not just saying that because I watched Tidying Up with Marie Kondo on Netflix (though, I won't deny how inspiring her method is), I'm also saying it because it's good for the planet. Donating gently used clothes (or even new clothes you just don't want!) gives someone an opportunity to acquire new clothes, produces zero waste on your part, and, most importantly, repurposes something that was no longer serving your life.

Instead of throwing out your clothes that are still in perfectly good condition, round them up and take them to a donation center to give back in a simple way. Here I've put together a list of donation centers around the U.S. that will be more than happy to accept your old clothes. Make sure the clothes are still in good condition, of course, and try to wash the clothes before you donate them to any center.

Goodwill Industries Store & Donation Center

Goodwill Donation Centers accept new and gently used clothing/shoe donations. If you donate to Goodwill, you can claim tax deductions, too.

The Salvation Army

One way to support The Salvation Army is to donate clothes. On their website, you can type in your zip code to find a donation center near you, or schedule a free pick up. The Salvation Army is happy to accept new and used clothing, as long as it is in good or wearable condition.

Out Of The Closet

When you donate to Out of the Closet, not only are you giving your clothes a second life, but you're helping to people living with HIV. Out of the Closet thrift stores offer free HIV and AIDs testing, plus, 96 cents of every dollar spent there funds AIDS Healthcare Foundation's HIV/AIDS programs and services in the U.S. and internationally.

American Red Cross

Green Drop is the American Red Cross's clothing donation organization. You can head to a local drop off center or schedule a pick up to get rid of your gently used clothes, shoes, and accessories. Green Drop will also accept bedding, outerwear, and sporting goods — just make sure your donation bags are less than 50 pounds.

Dress For Success

Dress for Success has frequent clothing drives that you can donate to, but not an every-day drop off site. Check their website for local events and opportunities to get rid of your nearly new, contemporary, seasonal career appropriate apparel. Your donation is extra appreciated if you have either sizes 00 to 2, or sizes 14 and above.

St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vinny's is a West Coast thrift store that has a drive through donation center to make the process extra easy. Though each donation is up to the discretion of the attendee, they're more than happy to review your used clothes, shoes, accessories, and outerwear.