After much speculation, Kim Kardashian finally addressed reports that she's welcoming her fourth child via surrogate with her husband, Kanye West. On the Jan. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she revealed that they are indeed adding to their family and offered up an interesting detail about the baby's due date. So, when is Kim Kardashian's fourth baby due? According to the reality star, baby West could be arriving sooner than anyone thought.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, in which Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian also appeared, the KKW Beauty mogul addressed the happy news. When host Andy Cohen asked her whether she and West were "working on another child," Kardashian replied in the affirmative with, "We are."

In the segment, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star expressed that she wanted to confirm the news herself because she actually couldn't remember who she already told about it during the family's annual Christmas Eve party. She said, "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

As for a due date for their little one, Kardashian didn't offer up any specifics but did reveal that their baby boy is due "sometime soon." It was previously reported that the surrogate who's carrying the couple's child is due "in very early May," per Us Weekly. Given this recent update straight from Kardashian herself, it's entirely possible that baby West could still be arriving sometime in May or, perhaps, even earlier.

Before Kardashian confirmed the news herself, it was rumored by multiple sources that she and West were set to add to their family. A source previously revealed to Us Weekly, which reported the baby news on Jan. 2, that the KUWTK star “always wanted four kids.”

E! News also reported the news, with a source offering up even more details about the newest addition to the West family. "Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out," the source told the publication, "Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect. They were very happy with the entire experience the first time and are so grateful to have one more baby."

Kardashian has been very open about her experience with welcoming her daughter, Chicago West, via surrogate, whom she welcomed in January 2018. In April 2018, the reality star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show during which she called the surrogacy process the "best experience." She continued to say:

"The second she came out, any fear that I had — Will I not have this connection? Will she not look like me? — all of that [went] out the door. Instantly, she's ours. It was such a good feeling."

Since she was so open to surrogacy the first time around, it's really no surprise that Kimye went that route again to add to their family. And, according to Kardashian, fans can expect baby West to make his appearance sooner rather than later.