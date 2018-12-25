Kim Kardashian has dubbed her house "Whoville," and she's not wrong. For fans who were looking forward to seeing the Kardashian-Jenner clan's elaborate Christmas celebrations, the family did not disappoint. Photos of the Kardashian Christmas party show that no expense was spared, from igloo replicas to a performance by John Legend himself.

Kim shared plenty of photos from the event on her Instagram Story, and her family members shared pics on their own pages, too. "Just wait till you see the Whoville that we're gonna enter," Kim says while narrating a Story video. Her entire house, including the outdoor space, seems to be covered in fake snow. There's also an all-white dining room set up, complete with white chairs and tables for the event, because why not?

Khloé kept with the all-white theme, too. She and True wore matching white outfits, complete with tutu-inspired skirts. Kylie and Stormi went with matching looks, too, decked out in sparkles and sequins. Kylie shared a photo of the four of them in their coordinated Christmas looks, and the whole thing is almost too cute to bear. (Kendall, though, marched to the beat of her own drum — as she so often does with her family members — opting instead for a lime green outfit.)

Kendall also shared video of Legend's performance on her Instagram Story. This wasn't just a case of someone casually stepping over to the piano after dinner, either — Legend had three backup singers in tow for the party.

Kourtney Kardashian, who was recently on vacation with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, along with her and Scott's kids, also made it back in time for Kim's party. She shared several videos of her kids dancing and having fun, as well as one of her sledding down a path of the imported snow, formalwear and all.

As E! News pointed out, there were plenty of high-profile guests at Kim's Christmas party, including Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. The couple shared a sweet set of pictures from the party's photo booth. Kim also shared a selfie of herself and Lopez on her Instagram Story.

One of the most notable guests at the party, though, was a certain heiress. Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian reunited at the Christmas party, and Kanye West shared a video to prove it. The two of them actually went down one of the sleds together in the fake snow — and Kim shared video of it on her Story.

Kim also took the time to share several photos of her husband smiling and playing with their kids. In a way, it's refreshing to see some of the grainy photos and videos she shared from the evening's party. It's a reminder that they're still just a family celebrating Christmas in their own way, even if that's with a party that most people could only dream of attending.

Between the Kardashians' last-minute Christmas card photo and the elaborate party, it looks like the family is spreading plenty of holiday cheer this week. Kim's Christmas party is way more elaborate than anything I'll ever attend, but it's certainly fun to see on Instagram.