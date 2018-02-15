You can always count on Nordstrom to host "can't miss" sales throughout the year. The sales usually take place around major holidays, like President's Day. The Nordstrom Winter Sale kicks off on Feb. 16 and runs through Feb. 25. You have an entire week and change to enjoy deep discounts on major fashion brands like Rag & Bone, Ted Baker London, Stuart Weitzman, Topshop, and the Meghan Markle-loved Self-Portrait.

You can save up to 40 percent on key pieces and give your wardrobe a major refresh. Sure, you may be eagerly anticipating the spring season so you can shed layers and wear cute clothes that serve less of a utilitarian purpose. But now is the time to stock up on all-season pieces and to grab cold weather essentials that will never go out of style. You can store them until the temperatures start to dip again!

The sale includes dresses, heels, boots, jeans, trench coats, jackets, bags, and more. You can upgrade your closet without emptying your wallet. You'll save so much money that you can actually buy yourself a brand new wallet.

Shopping the Nordstrom Winter Sale will be tough — you are going to want almost every piece. Here are some of the cutest items that are deliciously marked down. Dresses for $25? Booties for just over $50? It's all here.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cinq A Sept Kiran Lace Up Pants, $218.98, Nordstrom

The lacing detail is so chic. These pants can be worn with an oversized white button down, a crop top, or a blazer. The key is to pair these busy bottoms with a low-key shirt.

An Embellished LBD

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ted Baker London Knotted Sleeve Body Con Dress, $197.65, Nordstrom

Details reign supreme with the Nordstrom Winter Sale. This LBD gets quite a boost from those embellished sleeves. The knots turn the fashion volume on this dress all the way up while the price has come down from $295. That's quite a sweet deal.

A Meghan Markle Fave

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Self-Portrait Lace Fill Minidress, $305.98, Nordstrom

Meghan Markle wore a similar Self-Portrait frock to Christmas lunch with the Queen. It sold out instantly. The brand's frilly —but not fussy— silhouettes are slightly retro yet always fresh. This off-the-shoulder dress was originally over $500. That should make your bank account smile.

Topshop Forever

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Topshop Lace-Up Black Floral Dress, $47.49, Nordstrom

This flower print frock mimics a starry night sky. Wear it with opaque tights and boots when its cold. Or go with ballet flats for a soft and sweet spring look.

OTK Boots

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Steve Madden Slammin Over the Knee Boot, $77.96, Nordstrom

The OTK boot trend is innately sexy. But this stretchy scarlet pair sends the hawt factor through the roof. At under $100, adventurous fashionistas can't go wrong when snatching these up.

Sweater Weather

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Annika Stripe Sweater, $239.98, Nordstrom

This nautically-inspired sweater is giving off all of the French girl fashion vibes. But it's an excellent choice for the in-between seasons when it's still a touch too cool for short sleeves.

Ruffles

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ruffle Collar Smock Dress, $24.99, Nordstrom

"I have too many little black dresses," said no one ever. This Victorian-looking Topshop frock will suit so many LBD occasions. It also has a '90s flair.

Tough But Cute Boots

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Steve Madden Studded Spunky Boot, $89.96, Nordstrom

Unleash your inner rock star with these boots. You can wear 'em with leggings or toughen up a frilly frock by slipping these on your feet while going bare-legged. They also go with destroyed jeans shorts and a loose-fitting boyfriend tee. They're such a steal since you will get so much wear out of them.

An Essential Trench

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Robert Rodriguez Pleat Back Trench Coat, $416.98, Nordstrom

No closet is complete with out a simple trench coat such as this. It's an investment piece that yields incredible dividends since it's a classic.

Blazer of Glory

FRAME Cheetah Classic Velvet Blazer, $356.98, Nordstrom

Add this cheetah print to any monochromatic ensemble and you will totally stand out.

A Fuzzy Hoodie

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Woven Heart Eyelash Knit Hooded Sweater, $29.40, Nordstrom

Not only does is this sweater look cozy and comfy but it also has a hood for extra warmth and style.

Trendy Jeans

Courtesy of Nordstrom

FRAME Le High Ankle Skinny Jeans, $134.98, Nordstrom

Why not treat yourself to a new pair of jeans? Your denim collection needs a new addition!

Bootie Beauty

BP Kasen Bootie, $53.96, Nordstrom

These go-with-everything booties are just north of $50. Put 'em on your wish list.

There are plenty of other discounted pieces in the Nordstrom Winter Sale. Be sure and shop early so you are able to scoop up the styles you want.