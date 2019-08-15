Back in May 2019, Riverdale left us high and dry as the final episode of season three landed on Netflix and, let's face it, we have a lot of unanswered questions. I mean, who can forget the flash forward of Archie, Betty, and Veronica in the woods covered in blood burning Jughead's infamous beanie? Well, now season four has been confirmed (thank goodness) and we all wait with baited breath to see which evil villains the gang will face up against this time. But when is Riverdale season 4 coming to Netflix UK?

Us Brits are often lagging behind our American counterparts when it comes to TV releases. Series premieres often hit UK screens months after their initial U.S. screenings and, by then, we've already been able to read all the spoilers online. It's a sad reality. But it doesn't look like we'll have to wait too long for the new season of Riverdale to hit Netflix, thank the heavens.

The Netflix UK & Ireland twitter account tweeted the good news that "Riverdale s4 returns weekly from 10 October. No idea what’ll happen but I’m sure Archie will take his shirt off for no reason and fight a bear again, idk." Can I just say, I'm here for whoever is running this Twitter account.

Netflix UK & Ireland also made the announcement that "there will be new episodes every Thursday thereafter." Digital Spy has confirmed that this means that each episode that airs will come out just a day after it does across the pond. Hallelujah.

Shane Harvey/The CW

The death of actor Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews in the series, has undoubtedly left a huge hole in the show. As Bustle has previously reported, the actor passed away in March following a stroke. In July, Radio Times reported that Perry's former Beverly Hills: 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty, "will appear in an upcoming episode Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam, a one-hour instalment that will reflect Perry’s portrayal of character Fred Andrews and his overall impact on the show." Showrunner Roberto Aguirre- Sacasa took to Instagram to say that this episode would be "probably the most important episode of Riverdale [they'll] do this year, if not ever." In an interview with Extra, KJ Apa (who plays Archie Andrews) spoke about the upcoming In Memoriam episode saying "everything in that first episode is so authentic and so real that it didn’t really feel like shooting an episode of our show... It was obviously really emotional. It’s a beautiful episode; we still have a lot to shoot for it."

Apa also added that the new season will be a similar style to the first season, so longtime fans on the show will be very happy. "We are going back to our roots this season. We are following the vibe of season one, where it was more getting to know, going deeper into the relationships between the core four and stuff." OMG, October can't come quick enough.

Watch Riverdale Season 4 on Netflix UK from Oct. 10 2019.