Heartbreaking news broke in Hollywood on Monday, March 4. TMZ was the first to report that Luke Perry has died at age 52, which the actor's rep confirmed to Bustle in a statement. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum made headlines last week after experiencing what TMZ described as a "massive stroke." Perry's rep previously confirmed to Bustle that the actor had been "under observation" in the hospital last Thursday.

On Monday afternoon, Perry's rep released the following statement to Bustle:

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

As mentioned in the statement, there's been a major outpouring of support for Perry, ever since reports spread of his recent stroke. Many costars from Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale (where he plays Fred Andrews) shared tributes on Twitter and Instagram in the past week, and now that news broke of his passing, there's been even more social media love for the late actor — from fans, fellow celebrities, and costars alike.

For instance, Riverdale costar Molly Ringwald shared her condolences on Monday, writing on Twitter, "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry."

While Perry cemented his place in Hollywood in the '90s as Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, a whole new generation got to follow his career as Archie Andrews' dad on the CW's Riverdale. Following his hospitalization, both Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart sent him love via Instagram. Reinhart wrote, "Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery."

Making the news of his death all the more heartbreaking, a summer revival of 90210 was announced by Fox, just last week. Granted, Perry's name had not been listed among the returning cast members, but fans still wondered if he would be involved in some capacity. And regardless, it's been clear how much the 90210 cast had his back, with Shannen Doherty telling Entertainment Tonight over the weekend, "I can't talk about it here 'cause I will literally start crying but I love him and he knows I love him. It's Luke, and he's my Dylan."

