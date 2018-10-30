One of the biggest "Bye Money" beauty moments of the year (and the holiday season) is here. The Sephora Beauty Insider Holiday 2018 Sale is happening so soon and you can save a bundle on makeup, skin care products, hair items, and fragrance. It's a full-service sale that allows you to blow your budget and it takes place across several weekends in November.

The annual sale offers the sweetest savings and deepest discounts. The deals might appear "too good to be to true." But they are indeed real and actual things.

Here's the full breakdown of this season's Beauty Insider Sale — according to this post on the TrendMood makeup news Instagram account.

Access to the sale is only available to members of Sephora's free Beauty Insider loyalty program. The savings are tiered based on your membership level. Your status as either a Beauty Insider, a VIB, or VIB Rouge member is determined by how much money you spend at Sephora in a calendar year. The more you spend, the better your status, and the bigger your savings for these sorts of sales.

The first week of the sale ran from Oct. 26 through Oct. 29 for top-tier VIB Rouge members. Those members spend $1000 a year at Sephora to attain that status. An encore is set for VIBRougers on Friday, Nov. 2 through through Monday, Nov. 5.

The "ROUGEBONUS" code can be used multiple times throughout the weekend. It offers 20 percent off in-store and online purchases.

Another weekend of the sale is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 9 and runs through Monday, Nov. 12. This weekend includes VIB members, which is the second-tier status earned by spending at least $350 in a year, can enjoy 20 percent off in-store and digital purchases using the "VIBBONUS" code. It is also multi-use.

Those with Beauty Insider status, which is the base level of membership for those who spend under $350 a year, will get 15 percent off purchases from Friday, Nov. 16 through Monday, Nov. 19 with the reusable "BIBONUS" code.

You can shop your face and take advantage of all the newly-launched holiday items or perennial products you have been eyeing for a while now.

This table displays the basic rundown of benefits at each level of membership. Membership offers plenty of perks and privileges, like access to the Beauty Insider Holiday Sale. Stock up on your fave products or experiment with new ones. You can get a head start on your holiday shopping, too.

