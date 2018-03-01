To be honest, I wasn't always a big fan of eggs. I was the kid who would push her scrambled eggs around on the plate, and since my parents were big believers in the nutritional benefits of said food, I was also the kid — if family folklore is to be believed, at least — that required a special dish and spoon combo if I was actually going to be expected to eat them. All that changed, though, when I learned of a magical thing called a breakfast sandwich (thanks for that, college hangovers) — and now, I can honestly say I am extremely excited about the prospect of eggs in any sort of breakfast food. So, now that Taco Bell confirmed their Naked Egg Taco is coming back, I've gotta say — I think I might be able to get on board with another egg item.

The big news came in a statement from the Mexican fast food giant on Mar. 1: Starting Mar. 8, the Naked Egg Taco will be available on Taco Bell menus all over the country. Taco Bell devotees may remember this breakfast indulgence from its original debut at the chain in the summer of 2017. Billed as "the only taco made completely out of breakfast," the Naked Egg Taco was a hit early on, but was originally released as a limited-time-only item.

Taco Bell

Well, limited-time only no more, my Naked Egg Taco-loving friends! Per the Taco Bell, the breakfast dish is made up of a fried egg "shell" stuffed with the customer's choice of bacon or sausage, as well as seasoned potatoes, melted cheddar cheese, and nacho cheese sauce (would it be Taco Bell without a nacho cheese sauce?) — and you now have access to it on any old morning. The Naked Egg Taco will be listed on the Taco Bell menu for $3.49.

"Fans know us for shell innovations like the Doritos Locos Taco and the Naked Chicken Chalupa, and we've also experimented in the breakfast [department] with the release of the Waffle Taco and Biscuit Taco in the past," Taco Bell Corp's chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews shared, according to the restaurant chain. "The return of the Naked Egg Taco at an exceptional value allows us to shake up the ordinary breakfast in a way only we can."

Taco Bell

The Naked Egg Taco isn't the only new breakfast addition to the Taco Bell menu, though. As of Mar. 8, the chain will offer a "dressed" version of the dish, which will feature a Gordita Flatbread wrapped around the fried egg shell. Taco Bell will also begin testing the Breakfast Toasted Cheese Chalupa — a chalupa shell with aged cheddar cheese, eggs, a choice of bacon or sausage, and a drizzle of warm nacho cheese sauce — at locations in Charleston, WV and Huntington, WV. The Breakfast Toasted Cheese Chalupa will be available for $2.49 for a limited time only (at least for now!).

Well, it's safe to say that the Bell is making a play for everyone's breakfast loyalty, and it's working. Between the Naked Egg Taco and their other breakfast options, they could very well be the new breakfast destination. And why not? Meat and cheese are key ingredients of an amazing breakfast, so why not add some eggs and a little Mexican flair and really give the people what they want? The Naked Egg Taco had a lot of fans the first time around, and I can only imagine that people will be psyched to hear that it's taking up permanent residence on the restaurant's menu. Go try one yourself starting on Mar. 8!