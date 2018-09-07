If you're into tech then you'll be fully aware that a new iPhone is on the horizon: the (supposedly named) Xs. Rumours have been swirling for a while now about the status of this new phone, what it will be like and when it will be available. But when is the new iPhone Xs coming out in the UK?

To get some answers, I reached out to Apple for comment and am awaiting a response. Until they get back to me, let's check out what's being said on the grapevine. On a report on tech website 9to5mac, writer Zac Hall revealed that sources had allegedly told him several details about the new model, set to be officially announced on Wednesday.

Hall writes that the expected name of the new 5.8 inch iPhone will be the iPhone Xs, and that there may even be a bigger 6.5 inch version called the iPhone Xs Max which apparently might come with a larger battery —interesting (anyone else constantly running out of juice?).

The new iPhone will be an update on last year's iPhone release: the iPhone X. Prior to this, the brand released the iPhone 7 (2016), the iPhone SE (2016) and the iPhone 6S (2015).

Hall also writes that the new model(s) will have certain features, such as "4GB of RAM, up from 3GB, dual SIM options in some markets on the larger model, and a speed boost with a new A12 chip." I'm not going to lie to you, I'm not entirely sure what much of this means, but it sounds pretty impressive.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It sounds like Apple will unveil the new models and all of their details on this coming Wednesday at a special event located at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. 9to5mac wrote that as well as the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, the brand will also be revealing details about "a mid-sized LCD version that will cost less than the iPhone Xs models, the Apple Watch Series 4, and more." Wow, better start saving now.

Addressing rumours about what will be unveiled at the event, Verge also weighed in. The site said that Apple may announce a new gold version of the iPhone Xs (the iPhone X came in black or white colours), along with much so more: "There is the chance that Apple will have some new, exclusive feature for the XS models, following the pattern of using -S devices to introduce new functionality like Touch ID, Siri, or 3D Touch."

The bad news is that as of yet, there's been little said about when all these boujee new releases will be available in the UK. As with a lot of things, the chances are we may have access a little later than our American cousins, but I'm hoping we won't have too much longer to wait.

Personally, I'm guessing when the new models finally do drop, we may have to pool together most of our savings to get in on any of the action. Start saving now, guys.