During today’s event, Apple officially announced their new iPhone: the iPhone Xs. After rumors about what's new about the iPhone Xs, today’s announcement confirmed some speculation and added to the hype of this forthcoming phone. You may want to cover your Siri’s ears/microphone because you’re going to have some iPhone envy.

As you may expect, the new iPhone was repeatedly described as “next level” and “beautiful” and “the best yet” and did we mention “beautiful.” This new iPhone follows in the footsteps of the iPhone X, released last year. They’ve got features like the all-screen design, Face ID, and notable photo capabilities and screen display. However, there are some notable changes.

The iPhone Xs has the “most durable glass even in a Smartphone,” as Apple stated during the event. The 5.8 Super retina display is highest quality display yet, making it ideal for photo taking.

iPhone photographers, get ready to gasp: the photo capabilities of the iPhone Xs are, as Tim Cook would say, beautiful. New photo editing capabilities allow you to be able to adjust depth of field on your phone. The example they used during the even was with bokeh lighting, a photo with background lanterns out of focus. With the new photo editing on the iPhone Xs, you can bring those blurred background images into focus. The iPhone Xs Display is as big as iPhone 8 Plus but on a smaller device.

This is also the most waterproof phone yet, and can be submerged into 2 meters for up to 30 minutes. Whether you drop it in the pool, the ocean or even a glass of wine, you’ll be fine.

The battery life also extends 30 more minutes than the iPhone X.

This post is updating ...