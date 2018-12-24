Christmas is finally here and nothing quite screams Dec. 25 for me like roast turkey, poorly wrapped gifts, and the glitz and glam of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. Call me grandma but there has been a huge gap in my Saturday night schedule since the 2018 final aired on Dec. 15. With past contestants returning to put on their dance shoes, and more ballroom drama than you could shake a stick at it, is going to be one fab-u-lous Christmas Special, darling. But when is the Strictly Christmas Special filmed? Whilst it might be coming to our screens on Dec.25 you can bet that Anton du Beke will be tucked up at home after his turkey dinner rather than dancing live for our entertainment.

The Christmas special is, in fact, filmed well in advance of the big day. The team at Strictly are so prepared that the 2018 series hadn’t even finished before filming got under way for the Christmas Special. Hello Magazine reported that the Strictly professionals came together with some familiar faces on Nov. 26 to film the glitziest Christmas Special to hit our screens this year. Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli, and Shirley Ballas all came together to spread a little bit of festive cheer and pass comment on this year’s Christmas dancers. I wonder if the festive spirit will reach Craig’s marking paddle. I doubt it. And this year's festive special theme is "fairy tales and making dreams come true," so you can bet it is going to be seriously magical.

BBC / Guy Levy

It has been reported that six couples will be coming together to fight it out for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas silver star. The Radio Times confirmed that winner of the 2014 series and the gal that brings us Love Island every summer, Caroline Flack is back to dance with Gorka Marquez. Neil Jones will be taking to the floor with presenter Anita Rani. JLS star Aston Merrygold will be reunited with Strictly firecracker and his partner from 2017, Jannette Manrara. Jake Wood is dusting off his dance shoes and swapping the cobbles of Watford for the Strictly stage with new professional Luba Mushtuk. Cricket sensation Michael Vaughan will be partnered up with Nadiya Bychkova to compete for the Christmas prize. And last but by absolutely no means least, she was unforgettable the first time around but Ann Widdecombe will be flying back onto our screens with OG partner and Strictly sweetheart, Anton du Beke.

Speaking about her involvement in the show to the Radio Times. Widdecombe said, “I am very much looking forward to returning to Strictly where I shall once again be pushed, pulled, cajoled, and coaxed around the dance floor in all manner of ways by my poor dance partner. Who knows, they might even fire me out of a canon.” Oh Ann, I seriously hope so.

BBC/Guy Levy

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will be on your screens on Dec. 25 at 5:30 p.m. on BBC One. If you are anything like me and have missed Craig Revel Horwood's comments and the serious amount of glitter, then this is the Christmas present you deserve.