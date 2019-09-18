'When the Camellia Blooms' Season 2 Can't Come Soon Enough

Truly, there is no soon enough for a Season 2 of When the Camellia Blooms, Netflix’s new K drama. If you're a human being whose taste in television is directly correlated to how “in love” its main characters appear, then the trailer was likely more than enough to have you furiously Googling when and where to get more episodes of the series, currently airing on Korean television.

The first two episodes of Camellia’s 18-episode season launched Sept. 18 on Netflix, synchronized to the show’s initial airing on TV in South Korea (two more episodes will debut each week, same as on KBS2). In addition to tracing the will-they-won’t-they-but-mostly-will-they of Dongbaek and Yongsik, the show follows the lives of two other couples, each in a different stage in their relationships.

As director Cha Young Hoon recently told the Korean press, “When the Camellia Blooms will be the kind of drama that makes you want to give your mom a call, reminds you of an old love, and fills viewers with many emotions.” As Netflix puts it, “This show is: Heartfelt, Romantic.”

Camellia is part of an ongoing campaign by Netflix to become a go-to resource for Hallyu’s worldwide audience, an effort that began three years ago when the streaming company first went global.

Netflix Asia on YouTube

This summer saw the release of two Korean political thrillers, as well as a second season of My First First Love, a show about twenty-somethings living together while navigating amorous entanglements. (“This show is: Sentimental, Romantic.”) Camellia engages with the still somewhat taboo experience of single parenthood explored earlier this year in the first season of Netflix's One Spring Night, which featured a single father. (“This show is: Heartfelt, Emotional, Romantic.”)

In Camellia, it’s the stigma against single motherhood that’s being challenged. Dongbaek, played with wary reserve by Gong, is distrustful when Yongsik demonstrates interest. When he intervenes on her behalf in a street argument, she doubts him. “What a do-gooder,” she says, more accusation than compliment. But Yongsik himself was raised by a single mother.

“The show is not your typical K-romance drama,” Minji Kang, a Netflix manager for Korean content, tells Bustle. Their love is characterized by its compassion. “Yongsik falls in love with Dongbaek at first sight, and discovers how Dongbaek’s son reminds him of his own childhood.”

Courtesy of Netflix

While Kang says there are no plans yet for a second season, she’s excited for Camellia to see a global audience. As new players like Disney and Apple release streaming platforms domestically, Netflix’s international subscriber base and reputation for developing so-called “niche” content continue to set it apart.

As one company exec said last year, “We started to ask, ‘Is it really niche, or have the distribution channels for those categories been historically disaggregated, making it difficult to actually get scale and momentum and word-of-mouth and all those things that help to grow audiences over the course of time?” For fans of Camellia and K dramas that are: Emotional, Heart-warming, Romantic, Netflix’s reliance on global stories sounds like good news.