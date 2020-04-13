With TV and movie sets shut down in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the newest Bachelor Nation spinoff is one of the few series to have completed production before studios hit pause. As for when Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart was filmed, it looks like it finished just under the wire. ABC greenlit the music-driven reality dating competition in January, and the network didn't waste time in getting to work.

Reality Steve reported that two contestants performed with country star Chris Lane (aka Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell's husband) at the House of Blues in Anaheim on Jan. 30, and so production was likely well underway at that point. Just in time for Valentine's Day, ABC shot the Listen to Your Heart finale in front of an audience at The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on Feb. 13, also per the reality TV blogger (real name: Stephen Carbone).

Premiering on April 13, the Chris Harrison-hosted series will include six episodes, with the finale likely airing on May 18. Billed as A Star Is Born meets Bachelor in Paradise, Listen to Your Heart will bring together a cast of 20 single up and coming musicians embarking on a journey to find love through music. They'll sing covers of well-know songs, per ABC, and if they fall for each other in the process, yes, there will also be the possibility for a proposal, or multiple proposals, like fans see on BiP.

"We're looking for Bradley [Cooper] and Lady Gaga," Harrison explained to Entertainment Tonight, referencing the stars of the 2018 iteration of A Star Is Born. "When we lean into the relationships, it was incredible to see how the music was made, and one begets the other. You gotta have 'em both. You'll see that in the show."

There will be some celebrity judges and performers on Listen to Your Heart, too. Among them: Kesha, Toni Braxton, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, Taye Diggs, and Shaggy. Of course, some familiar Bachelor Nation faces — including JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick — will also reportedly make appearances.

With the fates of both Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season and the Summer 2020 BiP installment hanging in the balance, this may be the last new Bachelor Nation content in the foreseeable future. Hopefully Listen to Your Heart strikes a chord with audiences.