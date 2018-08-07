Spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette season finale! Becca Kufrin had her heart smashed into little, itty-bitty pieces by Arie Luyendyk on his season of The Bachelor, so it’s nice to finally see her smiling again. After watching 40 minutes of Arie explaining that he made a mistake and didn’t actually love her last winter, it was hard to imagine anyone coming back from that. But now, Becca has found a new love in Garrett Yrigoyen, and the two just got engaged, again on national television. But when will Becca and Garrett get married on The Bachelorette? Let’s give these two some time to breathe, huh?

There are two camps when it comes to Bachelor and Bachelorette weddings — you either get married right away and you do it on television (Jade and Tanner, Carly and Evan), or you wait for a long, long time and make everyone doubt that it will ever happen (Kaitlyn and Shawn, JoJo and Jordan). While Becca and Garrett haven’t known each other that long (months, and that’s being generous), their fans want to know when they’re thinking about tying the knot. That’s just the nature of having your courtship on national television — people want to know what you’re doing all the time. Hopefully, they can at least capitalize on all this nosiness from fans while we await their impending nuptials.

On the After The Final Rose special Monday night, Becca and Garrett sat down with Chris Harrison to talk about their plans for the future, glowing the whole time. And they are planning getting married, for now at least. "We are moving in together. We don’t exactly know where yet," Becca said. "He’s gonna spend some time in Minnesota.. I’ll go to Reno for a while. I think we’ll come to California for a couple years." And marriage is... not yet on the table. "We don’t have any wedding plans yet. We just want to be able to be normal and in public. We’re just so excited," Becca said. She'd rather go to Costco as a couple instead, which I totally identify with. From their interview, it sounds like Becca and Garrett will just take some more time to get to know each other. They just got engaged.

And speaking of the proposal, it was one for the beautiful Bachelorette books. There was not a dry eye in all of Bachelor Nation on Monday night. "From honking up the driveway in a minivan filled with orange slices and diapers to fly fishing in the backyard, I knew that you and I shared something very special with one another," he told her. "I wanted to spend the rest of my life with you and wake up next to you and have you in my arms every single day of my life. I love you so much, not just now, but forever. You’re my world."

Becca, not to be outdone, had some really beautiful things to say to Garrett before she would let him propose. This journey has been a rollercoaster of every emotion, but the strongest emotion was love," she said. "I’ve been waiting to say it for the right person, I’ve been holding back because I wanted to be 1000% certain. Garrett Vincent Yrigoyen, I love you. I love you so much." Sigh. Ain't love grand? Happiness aside, it wouldn’t be strange for the couple to take a slow ride to the rest of their lives together. But that doesn't mean that all their fans won't be waiting with bated breath for a "save the date."